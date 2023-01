CLEVELAND — We spoke with Rhonda about “Hough Reads” and “Dickens Reads.”

“Hough Reads” is a little free library neighborhood initiative aimed at uniting the Hough community around improving literacy and promoting the free exchange of books.

“Dickens Reads” takes that concept to a Cleveland school while also tutoring 2nd and 3rd graders.

Learn more about the “Cleveland Reads” reading challenge here: https://clevelandreads.com/