Brawl caught on camera in Akron's Perkins Park, residents want increased security

AKRON, Ohio - A massive fight in Akron's Perkins Park was caught on camera Sunday, by a man who lives nearby.



He told News 5 it's just one many problems he has with Perkins Park, a park nearby his home.



"One gang of teenagers was attacking another gang of teenagers," he described. "There is no security here at this park. It's dangerous!"



The man said he was afraid to show his face or share his name because he lives so close to the park and wanted to detail, what he called, constant crime there.

"We have drug deals going on at 2 in the morning...people are drinking alcohol every Sunday here...we have prostitution going on...they steal cars and set them on fire in this parking lot," he said.



News 5 asked, "Have you called police and told them this?"



"I've told them plenty of times," he said.



More than a couple police officers showed up to the park Sunday, to break up the fight.



News 5 asked Akron Police if they're aware of the other problems.



An officer said they monitor this park regularly and respond to every call.



But the man who reached out to News 5 with concerns said he would like to see more; "They need to get security cameras and get police to patrol here regularly."