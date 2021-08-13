The 50 best Cleveland patios for enjoying a meal and an adult beverage (or two)

CLEVELAND — Cleveland patios -- everyone has a favorite. From rooftop access and panoramic views, to cityscapes, lake and river views, plus great food and drink, the best Cleveland-area patios all have something special to offer.

In no particular order, yet numbered anyway because the Internet demands it...

1. Felice Urban Cafe

12502 Larchmere Blvd., Cleveland

There's a bocce court, a pizza oven and the cutest shed-turned-backyard-bar behind this converted home, now a restaurant.

2. Bar 32

100 Lakeside Ave. E, Cleveland

You don’t have to live in a penthouse to get a million-dollar view. Perched on top of the 32nd floor of the Hilton, you can see Lake Erie, a stunning sunset and FirstEnergy Stadium from one spot.

Bar 32 was featured on Good Morning Cleveland. Watch the segment in the media player below:

Bar 32 at the Hilton makes Best Patio in Cleveland list

3. Harp

4408 Detroit Ave., Cleveland

This classic Irish pub offers delicious, traditional cuisine that reflects Cleveland's large Irish population. The patio overlooks the Shoreway and, in the distance, you can see Cleveland's skyline. Take a slower, more relaxed approach against the backdrop of our city.

4. Terrestrial Brewing Company

7524 Father Frascati Dr., Cleveland

Where the rust belt meets the new Cleveland. Tucked away in Battery Park, this brewery is spacious with outside causal picnic tables overlooking the train tracks, all accompanied by a beach view. Beers are constantly rotating with some sticking on the menu for good. If you’re looking for a place to bring your pooch, look no further.

5. Academy Tavern

12800 Larchmere Blvd,, Cleveland

Who says a dive bar can't have an awesome patio? Opened in 1939, it’s one of the oldest watering holes in Cleveland.

6. All Saints Public House

1261 West 76th St., Cleveland

Probably one of the greener patios in Cleveland. Sit under a tree canopy.

7. Guarino’s Restaurant

12309 Mayfield Road, Cleveland

It's like you're sitting at your Italian cousin's house but with strangers who become friends after a glass of wine or two.

8. Azure

2017 East 9th St., Cleveland

You'll be glad you saw this view of Cleveland at night. Located on top of the Metropolitan at The 9, this rooftop bar offers a view of some of your favorite sights in Cleveland like Progressive Field and the Terminal Tower. But before you take the elevator up to breathtaking views, make sure you are “dressed to impress” per the dress code policy.

9. Stone Mad Pub

1306 W 65th Street, Cleveland

It's like the Flintstones visited Cleveland and designed a patio for themselves. Everything, even the chairs, are made of stone. (This one's also included on our list of Cleveland's Hidden Gems.)

10. Forest City Brewery

2135 Columbus Road, Cleveland

Like a backyard BBQ, with Adirondack chairs, string lights and a fire pit. Forest City Brewery feels like you’re at home, but cooler, and with many craft beers on tap.

11. Hofbrauhaus Cleveland

550 Chester Ave., Cleveland

A dog-friendly German biergarten with great food, authentic German beer, and live music. It’s probably the only place you are allowed to stand on the table benches while singing with your favorite German beer in hand.

12. Pier W

12700 Lake Ave., Cleveland

You probably couldn’t ask for a better view that gives you a front seat to Lake Erie with Cleveland’s skyline in the back. Grab a drink and relax in large Adirondack chairs and listen to Lake Erie on this nautical-themed patio.

13. Collision Bend Brewing Company

1250 Old River Road, Cleveland

Located right on the water in the Flats East Bank, the patio offers a view of boats and kayaks traveling down the Cuyahoga River. Occasionally, the river puts on a show as big vessels like “American Courage” navigate our “crooked river.”

14. Tinker Creek Tavern

14000 Tinkers Creek Road, Walton Hills

If you happen to be out near the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, this quaint tavern is a must-try. Take a seat and have a front-row view of the aforementioned creek.

15. Rocky River Wine Bar

1313 Linda St., Rocky River

Celebrate hump day with $5 rosé on a patio with lots of space. It’s dog-friendly, too.

16. Luxe Kitchen & Lounge

6605 Detroit Ave., Cleveland

Spacious outdoor patio with an outdoor bar and a small stage for chill acoustic concerts from local musicians.

17. Sapphire Creek Winery & Gardens

16965 Park Cir Dr., Chagrin Falls

It’s where nature’s beauty blends with multiple patios and outdoor spaces to celebrate any occasion or mood. The Main Terrace has a white porcelain terrace with a 28-foot reflecting pool and architectural fire bowls. Another must-see is the Creekside Overlook Desk that looks out to a ravine of Sapphire Creek. The firefly light installation creates a magical atmosphere.

18. Red Hawk Grille

7481 Auburn Rd #9703, Painesville

Like a vacation spot right near Quail Hollow, its spacious patio provides a view of a waterfall and pond filled with beautiful koi fish. There is also access to a bocce ball court.

19. Sunset Harbor Bar and Grille

625 Prospect St., Fairport Harbor

Some of Lake County's best lakefront dining. As the name suggests, the best sunsets are viewed from this patio.

20. Shooters

1148 Main Ave., Cleveland

Has iconic views of the East Bank and part of the skyline right next to the Cuyahoga River. You can dock your boat there while you eat. It’s also located next to a cool Nordic statue that was recently featured on our 100 Hidden Gems list.

21. Whiskey Island Still & Eatery

2800 Whiskey Island Dr., Cleveland

It’s been called a little lakeside piece of heaven for a reason. The eatery located next to the marina has some of the best outdoor entertainment during the summer.

22. Nano Brew

1859 W 25th St., Cleveland

Featuring a two-story patio, Nano Brew is as lively outside as the games of Jenga played inside. The patio is tucked away from Ohio City’s busy West 25th Street.

23. Saucy Brew Works’ Vibe Garden

2828 Clinton Ave., Cleveland

It’s a vibe at this laid-back space where picnic tables under stringed lights make you feel like you're chilling and drinking at home with your favorite people. Located around the corner from the brewery in Hingetown, the Vibe Garden is active with volleyball courts, live music and it’s dog friendly.

24. Market Garden Brewery

1947 W 25th St., Cleveland

Located next to the West Side Market, customers can sit under a mini tree canopy stringed with lights while sipping on Prosperity Wheat. Its long tables make it a perfect space to gather with friends. Built-in heaters extend the patio season just a little bit longer.

25. L’Albatros

11401 Bellflower Road, Cleveland

A beautiful brick patio surrounded by lush plants and flowers located in the best arts district in the country.

26. 17 River Grille

17 River St., Chagrin Falls

Perfect views of Chagrin Falls and the river.

27. Flight Cleveland

5712 Detroit Ave, Cleveland

This cute art-deco patio gives major retro vibes, and we are here for it. The blue tables and chairs pop against a black and white geometric patio design.

28. Georgetown |Vosh

18515 Detroit Rd, Lakewood

It’s a Cleveland favorite for anyone who wants to enjoy patio season all year long. It transforms from a lush green courtyard in the summer to a winter wonderland equipped with heated dining igloos.

29. Lindey’s Lake house

1146 Old River Road, Cleveland

Overlooking the Cuyahoga River, screams vacation vibes.

30. Lakewood Truck Park

16900 Detroit Ave., Lakewood

Think of this as one giant food park. It’s where appetites meet food. Choose from a variety of food trucks offering delicious eats and sit down at one of the many picnic tables scattered throughout the 12,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor space.

31. Don’s Pomeroy House

13664 Pearl Road, Strongsville

Located in Strongsville, the patio is charming with its bricks and is secluded by offering guests a shaded area under a tree canopy.

32. Johnny’s Bar on Fulton

3164 Fulton Road, Cleveland

It’s the patio you wish you had in your backyard. The courtyard-style patio features water fountains, trees and flowers.

33. Garden City

3386 Tuttle Road, Shaker Heights

This rooftop bar offers a view of the Van Aken District in Shaker Heights. The West-coast-inspired dining area is perfect for grabbing one of the restaurant’s signature cocktails.

34. Tarrymore Inn

13356 Madison Ave, Lakewood

This old-school, cash-only bar has a secret out back. The bar has a backyard with some cool plants and seating in a rustic outdoor, homey atmosphere.

35. The Alley Cat Oyster Bar

1255 Euclid Ave., Cleveland

Hands down, the place to see tons of action of the Cuyahoga River in the summertime. The patio provides a view of the West Bank Flats and the Main Avenue Bridge.

36. Scotti’s

882 E. 185th St., Cleveland

The shaded, flower-filled back patio is the perfect place to kill a pizza, a bottle of wine and an evening with friends.

37. Toast

1365 W 65th Street, Cleveland

If you were to look up cozy in the dictionary, Toast would be right next to it. The patio features tables creatively made of pallets, centered around a large tree and stringed patio lights.

38. Lockkeepers

8001 Rockside Road, Valley View

The wraparound porch overlooks the historic Ohio and Erie Canal.

39. Sixth City Sailor’s Club

668 Euclid Ave Unit 2, Cleveland

Located in the heart of downtown, the patio is a retreat from busy city life as it’s tucked away from the bustling activity of Euclid Avenue. It features tons of greenery, comfortable patio furniture and exposed brick from surrounding city buildings.

40. Fat Heads Brewery

17450 Engle Lake Dr, Middleburg Heights

A local beer like Fat Head's famous Bumbleberry is best served on an outdoor patio. Take a seat at this patio filled with hanging greenery and lush flowers scattered throughout.

---

Hey, wait a second. We promised you 50. There are only 40 on this list. What gives?

The truth is, we only listed 40 here because we want to hear from you! Which ones did we miss? What patios deserve to be on this list? Give us your best recommendations on the rest of the best patios in the Cleveland area. Let’s keep it within a 30-minute drive of downtown.

Email us at webstaff@wews.com and tell us which patio should be included and why.

