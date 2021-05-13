100 hidden gems of Cleveland

CLEVELAND — You've been to the Rock Hall, West Side Market, Museum of Art, Edgewater, The Flats, Little Italy, The Zoo, East 4th, the A Christmas Story House, local breweries and sports stadiums. But there is so much more to see and experience and do in Cleveland for tourists and residents alike, hidden gems sprinkled throughout the city and the surrounding metro area, which we have assembled here, for you, as we emerge from this pandemic.

A few caveats: some of these gems are more hidden than others, and others are hidden within well-known institutions. Some may restrict their access for the moment. Check first before visiting. Also, we purposefully did not include a ton of restaurants for the sake of variety. Our goal is to highlight those experiences that may not be top-of-mind for residents or top-of-search-results for visitors.

Alas, this list is on the internet, meaning it will not please everyone. It will probably cause great distress for some of you because we missed that one thing that you like even though we included other things that you don't like. Good news -- you get a chance to have your say. This is not complete without you. More on that below.

In no particular order, but numbered nonetheless...

---

1. Tunnels of Soldiers and Sailors Monument

3 Public Square

One day a year, you can take a tour.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

2. Stebbins Gulch

9550 Sperry Road in Kirtland

The crown jewel of Holden Arboretum, this ravine featuring cascades and waterfalls is only accessible through a guided tour. (Yes, it is outside Cleveland. This is a "Cleveland area" list, friend.)

Photo courtesy of Holden Arboretum | Jessica Schneider Stebbins Gulch, Holden Arboretum

---

3. Memphis Kiddie Park

10340 Memphis Avenue

A local treasure for kids and parents alike.

---

4. Land of the Warres

4701 Perkins Avenue

Perhaps some limited appeal on this one, but too odd not to include. Is there a hidden gateway to an alternate universe off Chester? Sure. Why not?

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

5. Weeping Angel Statue

12316 Euclid Avenue

Perpetually crying. One of many sites to see at Lake View Cemetery.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

6. Apollo 12 Moon Rock

Cleveland Museum of Natural History

Nothing like it on earth! A chunk of the moon collected by Alan Bean on Nov. 20, 1969 is on long-term loan from NASA.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

7. Chinese Cultural Garden

Cultural Gardens

You've been to the Cultural Gardens, but a lot of you haven't been to this particular garden.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

8. Judy's Jungle

8665 Station Street in Mentor

A sprawling garden with a score of fiberglass animals, hiding in plain sight along the parking lot of local business. Love it when the burbs get weird.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

9. Lakefront Lodge

30525 Lakeshore Blvd in Willowick

Underrated place to pack a picnic (grab some Alesci's at Shoregate) and catch a sunset.

---

10. East Falls Riverwalk

18 West Avenue in Elyria

Look at it. LOOK. AT. IT.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

11. St. Stanislaus Church

3649 E. 65th Street

One of the great historic churches in Cleveland for worship or quiet contemplation.

---

12. Ray's Indoor Bike Park

9801 Walford Avenue

The world's longest indoor mountain bike trail lets local riders bike all year long.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

13. The Willow at Edgewater Park

Lakefront Reservation

No one knows who planted the willow at Edgewater Park, but thank you.

Alex Farmer. The Weeping Willow at Edgewater Park stands out among the shoreline as a beloved tree in Cleveland.

---

14. A Bench By The Road

The corner of Main and Lorain streets

This bench was created by the Toni Morrison Society to help remember the lives of Africans who were enslaved.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

It’s one of only 20 benches worldwide that are part of the project. Morrison was a Lorain native and Nobel laureate.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

15. The Speakeasy at Quintana's

2200 S. Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights

Go to the back door of the spa, press the buzzer, tell the person on the intercom that you are there to see a man about a horse, the door will open. Go up the stairs and turn right and find a bookshelf. Find the correct book and pull it. Once pulled, the door to the Quintana's Speakeasy will open revealing a 1920s era bar. You're welcome.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

16. Chess collection at Cleveland Public Library

525 Superior Avenue Cleveland

Home to the world's largest chess collection, the third floor of the Cleveland Public Library boasts one-of-a-kind chess sets, unique manuscripts and scorecards from chess greats like Bobby Fischer.

News 5 Cleveland. Some of the chess sets at the world's largest chess collection at the Cleveland Public Library.

---

17. Old Stone Church

91 Public Square

You've seen it a million times, but you've never gone inside. Take a tour when it's open.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

Andy Sugden | News 5 Cleveland.

---

18. The Pizza Mural

The corner of West 28th Street and Detroit in Hingetown

A proper mural for one of the nation's great pizza cities.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

19. Mini Statue of Liberty

623 West St. Clair Avenue

Hey, the real Statue of Liberty is great and all, but this one is much easier to get to on a Saturday afternoon.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

20. The Harvey Pekar Statue

2345 Lee Road

Pay your respects at the Cleveland Heights-University Heights library, an old haunt for the local comic book legend.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

21. Veteran's Memorial Bridge Tour

2433 Superior Viaduct in Cleveland.

You've driven it. Now take a tour under the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge where streetcars, tunnels and four original subway tracks still stand as they did in 1917.

Kaylyn Hlavaty Thousands of residents flocked to the Veterans Memorial Bridge & Subway tour on Saturday, August 19.

---

22. Polka Hall of Fame

605 E. 222nd Street in Euclid

Yes, there is a Polka Hall of Fame. Of course, it's in the Cleveland area. Then head to the Softball Hall of Fame next door, which, of course, is also in the Cleveland area.

Joe Donatelli | News 5 Cleveland.

---

23. Skyline Overlook Trailhead

West Creek Reservation

Offers a view of Downtown Cleveland all the way from the suburbs.

Kaylyn Hlavaty | News 5 Cleveland.

---

24. Chateau Hough

1650 East 66th Street

When life gives you vacant land, you grow grapes and make wine.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

25. Bullet Holes at Great Lakes Brewery

5300 Riverside Drive

Bullet holes in a mahogany bar always have a story to tell. The story goes that the bullets were either intended for him or fired by legendary lawman Elliot Ness.

---

26. Gardenview Horticultural Park

16711 Pearl Road in Strongsville

Sixteen acres of rare plants and flowers displayed in a natural, cottage-style landscape.

---

27. The Terminal Tower Observation Deck

50 Public Square

A place you can see a bird's-eye view of the city for miles (on a clear day).

Katie Ussin. View from Cleveland's Terminal Tower Observation Deck

* Due to the pandemic, it's closed for the time being.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

28. The Percy Skuy Collection of Contraception at Dittrick Medical Center

11000 Euclid Avenue

Maybe don't go on a first date.

---

29. Deep Roots Experience

7901 Central Avenue

Located in Cleveland's Fairfax neighborhood, home to the Karamu House, where famed poet Langston Hughes' plays were developed, this newly opened art gallery is a staple in the community featuring Black artists.

---

30. The USS Cod

1201 N Marginal Road

Tour the last fully intact World War II fleet submarine still in existence that sits on Cleveland’s lakefront.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

31. Worden's Ledges

Wordens Ledges Loop Trail, Hinckley, OH 44233

A series of ledges with faces and other iconography carved into them in the 1940s. Faces include George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and, huh... Ty Cobb.

Mark Ackerman | News 5 Cleveland.

---

32. The Eastman Reading Garden

Rockwell Avenue, Cleveland

Surrounded by public art and trees in the middle of Downtown Cleveland, the reading gardens remain a popular escape from the bustle of downtown to read, relax and lunch.

---

33. Observatory Park

10610 Clay Street in Montville

This 1,100-acre park encourages visitors to explore nature from the ground to the galaxy.

---

34. Cleveland Convention Center Urban Farm

In the front of the Convention Center right next to the RAPID tracks

A tiny farm, right downtown. Kind of unexpected. Frankly, we need a little more of that.

---

35. Mini Guardians of Traffic

Corner of Washington and Center streets in The Flats

The originals are iconic, but did you even know these existed?

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

36. The Foundry

1831 Columbus Road

We have this wonderful lake and historic river, and The Foundry connects us to them through rowing and sailing.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

37. Virginia Kendall Ledges Overlook

405 Truxell Road, Peninsula

The overlook is a high point of a two-mile trail that offers breathtaking sunset views. Some mysterious carvings are left behind in rock formations.

---

38. Liberty Row

North Park Boulevard near Woodmere Drive

Even after 100 years, a number of Liberty Oaks, living memorials to soldiers who gave their lives during the first World War, still stand.

---

39. Sims Park and Lakefront Trail

23131 Lakeshore Blvd.

Edgewater isn't the only lakefront park in town, and this one just added a jogging path to its mansion, beach and fishing pier, with more amenities to come.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

40. Woodland Cemetery

6901 Woodland Avenue

Rich in history and, and unlike Lake View Cemetery, far too often overlooked.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

41. Mill Creek Falls

Garfield Heights Reservation

The tallest waterfall in the county, the height and power of its flowing cascades helped Cleveland in becoming a prosperous city.

---

42. Negative Space Gallery

1541 E 38th St 2nd floor warehouse, Cleveland

This art gallery is tucked away inside the Asian Town Centre. Next time you're getting your Korean barbecue on, swing by.

---

43. Squire's Castle

North Chagrin Metroparks

Are the urban myths true? A lot of history at this must-see spot at the North Chagrin Reservation.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

44. Lolly the Trolley

1101 Winslow Avenue in Cleveland

You may know about it, but many visitors don't. A charming way to get around the city and discover something unexpected.

---

45. Buckland Museum of Witchcraft and Magick

2155 Broadview Rd., Cleveland

A witch museum, guys. They've got a demon in a box and everything.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

46. Rocky River Park

20250 Beachcliff Blvd, Rocky River

Worth a visit, even if you live on the east side. It's THAT nice.

---

47. Skidmark Garage

5401 Hamilton Ave Cleveland

It's like a community garden, except for motorcycle repair. And also that community garden has a bar and live music.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

48. The Red Line Greenway

Michael Zone Recreation Center Park at West 53rd Street

Explore this new, two-mile, paved, all-purpose trail that connects eight Cleveland neighborhoods. It's the Cleveland we've always wanted.

Cleveland Metroparks. The Red Line Greenway Trail.

---

49. @neorsd

The internet

The pure delightfulness of the NE Ohio Regional Sewer District's Twitter account transcends this list's otherwise earthly bounds.

--

50. Junkyard playground

East 83rd Street

Cleveland man Tim Willis turns junk into larger-than-life toys.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

51. Hoyt Building

700 W St. Clair Avenue

If you're into delightful atriums, this atrium is a delight.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

52. Cleveland Center of Gravity Mural

Columbus Road

Where Cleveland history and the cosmos intersect.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

53. The Rockefeller Park Greenhouse

750 East 88th Street

This 1905 city-owned greenhouse and park has blossomed into a botanical facility that features globally-inspired gardens, native Ohio plants and tropical exotics.

Tom Livingston. The Rockefeller Park Greenhouse.

Tom Livingston.

---

54. Henry Church Rock

South Chagrin Reservation

Next to the Chargin River, near what is now a picnic area, artist Henry Church carved Native-American images into what was formerly called "Squaw Rock" in 1885.

---

55. Morgana Trail Run

E. 49th Street just north of Fleet Avenue

A rails to trails success story. Connects residents to the Metroparks Garfield Park Reservation, Slavic Village and the county's largest waterfall.

---

56. Fort Huntington Park

West 3rd Street and Lakeside Avenue

A surprising patch of green space in the middle of downtown that somehow never became an eyesore parking lot offers views of Lake Erie and is home to many statues including Olympic gold medalist Jesse Owens.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

57. Intermuseum Conservation Association

2915 Detroit Avenue

Located in a forgotten space, dedicated to forgotten things, a place where artifacts are saved and history is preserved.

---

58. George Masaveg’s art home

3678 East 55th Street

It's eclectic. It's messy. It's wonderfully weird. George turned his home and lawn into his own art collective.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

59. Fairport Museum and Lighthouse

129 Second Street, Fairport Harbor

Next time you're wine-tasting in Geneva, take a side trip to climb the lighthouse for a view of the harbor. Ask about the ghost cat.

---

60. The Fine Arts Garden

11130 East Boulevard

“I know of no other city in which so beautiful a development is located exactly where it can be seen by such large numbers of its population as they pass by in pursuit of their regular daily vocations.” — Frederick Law Olmsted Jr. on the CMA’s Fine Arts Garden, 1927

---

61. Cascade Park

387 Furnace Street in Elyria

The West Falls is a must-see.

---

62. Sanctuary Museum (Museum of Divine Statues)

12905 Madison Avenue

A makeup artist saved hundreds of statues, stained-glass windows and other Catholic antiquities that would have otherwise been lost forever.

Lou McClung. The Sanctuary Museum.

---

63. Superelectric Pinball Parlor

6500 Detroit Avenue in Cleveland

It is exactly what it sounds like.

Homa Bash |News 5 Cleveland.

---

64. Whipps Ledges

Hinckley Reservation

Go because it's closer than Hocking Hills. Then swim at the spillway.

---

65. Preston's Hope playground

26001 S Woodland Road in Beachwood

Inspired by a little boy born with Spinal Muscular Atrophy. The largest fully accessible playground in Northeast Ohio.

---

66. Bust of Nordic Viking explorer Leif Erikson

Located next to 1148 Main Ave.

It's at the base of the jackknife bridge in the smallest park in Cleveland, and it has major Game of Throne vibes. The Cleveland Scandinavian community gathers once a year on Leif Erikson Day for a little toast.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

67. The Trumpet Man

East 118th Street and Buckeye

Created by international sculptor James Simon, the 18-foot Trumpet Man and his dog are permanent greeters at the Buckeye Jazz Festival.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

68. Lake View Cemetery Dam

12316 Euclid Avenue

If you're a Cleveland-phile, take a day and explore all of Lake View. It's worth it.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

69. b.a. Sweeties Candy Company

6770 Brookpark Road

Went viral in early 2021 because it has SO MUCH CANDY.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

70. The Euclid Beach Carousel

10825 East Boulevard

Ride it at the Cleveland History Center, which is an enjoyable visit in its own right.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

71. Stone Mad Pub Bocce Courts

1306 W 65th Street in Cleveland

Cleveland has some great pubs, and you should visit them all. But this one has an Italian bocce court inside as it attempts to be the most Cleveland of all.

---

72. Hessler Court

University Circle

It's the shortest street in Cleveland, at 300 feet, and it's made of wood. A place unlike any other in the city.

---

73. Lucy

1 Wade Oval Drive

At the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, Lucy is the oldest discovered link to the chain of human evolution. Her skeleton remains on display.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

74. Solstice Steps

14532 Lake Avenue in Lakewood

One of the region's most successful attempts at connecting residents with nature and Lake Erie.

---

75. Cozad-Bates House

11508 Mayfield Road in Cleveland

The oldest and only surviving pre-Civil War structure gives Clevelanders a glimpse at the local Underground Railroad.

---

76. Grave of Alan Freed

Lake View Cemetery

A jukebox headstone for the Cleveland disc jokey credited with coining the term Rock n' Roll.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

77. Heisman House Plaque

3928 Bridge Avenue in Cleveland

Now that the plaque is in front of the correct house, football fans coming to Northeast Ohio for a Browns game or the Hall of Fame can stop and pay homage to one of the game's great innovators.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

78. Mapleside Farms

294 Pearl Road in Brunswick

Go for a sunset concert over the valley.

---

79. Ball Ball Waffle

2999 Payne Avenue

Clevelanders don't have to travel to enjoy Hong Kong-style bubble waffles and milk tea. This hole-in-the-wall spot whips out bubble-wrap-shaped waffles.

---

80. Towpath Trail

Multiple access points

Spans 87 miles and four counties from Lake Erie to New Philadelphia.

---

81. Cleveland Botanical Garden

11030 East Boulevard

An island of green in the concrete jungle.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

82. Shark gallery and seatube

Greater Cleveland Aquarium

Located in the old powerhouse in The Flats. Walk next to, around and under three species of sharks.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

83. Old Arcade

401 Euclid Avenue

You know it. But too many of the city's visitors don't. This 1890 indoor shopping center in an architectural marvel. Grab some Pizza 216 while you're there.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

84. Cleveland Orchestra at Blossom Music Center

1145 W Steels Corners Road in Cuyahoga Falls

Two local favorites get together every summer.

Blossom Music Center | Cleveland Orchestra.

---

85. Children's Museum

3813 Euclid Avenue

It's not so much a museum as a play space. Tons of things for kids to do. Located in an old Millionaire Row home.

---

86. Heinen's Downtown

900 Euclid Avenue

Where historic preservation meets (meats?) lunch. Everyone should lunch there at least once. Or once a week, if you work downtown.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

87. Brewboat Cleveland

Whiskey Island

The most fun but not sober way possible to experience the Cuyahoga River.

---

88. The Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop

53 N Main Street in Chagrin Falls

Stocked with local treats, in the heart of Chagrin Falls, an idyllic little village to bring the family -- or a date.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

---

89. Ingenuity Cleveland

5401 Hamilton Avenue in Cleveland

Art collective made up of about 60-80 artists in the very grunge/half abandoned but beautiful Hamilton building. The home to Ingenuity Festival and Brite Winter. Anyone can volunteer to help build exhibits for Ingenuity Fest as well as submitting applications to be a resident artist.

---

90. Annual monarch migration

2800 Whiskey Island Drive

Witness a natural phenomenon every September at Cleveland's Wendy Park. There's a short window to see this rare event so keep an eye out for the announcement from the Cleveland Metroparks.

Bridgette Pacholka Monarch butterflies make a stop at Cleveland's Wendy Park.

---

Wait.

That's not 100.

Where are the last 10?

This is where YOU come in.

What did we miss? Which hidden gems deserve to be on this list? What's the thing that you tell out-of-town visitors they have to do or see that's not on TripAdvisor? Email us at webstaff@wews.com. We'll announce the last 10 on the Thursday before Memorial Day.

