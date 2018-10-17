Watch Now
Menu
Local
National
Weather
Sports
Shop Scripps
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
×
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
Stream News 5
Where You Can Watch Streaming
News 5 at 11
News 5 Livestream
Videos
News 5 at 11
News 5 livestream event
Weather
Dog Walking Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Daily Forecast
Live Radar
Winter Weather Awareness
School Closings
Severe Weather Alerts
Weather News
Live Cameras
Power Outages
Tornado Safety
Academic Challenge
News
Local
Cleveland Metro
Akron Canton
Ohio
National
World News
Schools
Two Americas
Missing Persons
Made Us Smile
Your Service
NASA Glenn
News by County
Cuyahoga County
Stark County
Summit County
Lake County
Lorain County
Medina County
Geauga County
Portage County
Ashtabula County
Wayne County
Ashland County
Erie County
Richland County
Holmes County
Huron County
Tuscarawas County
Carroll County
Sports
Browns
Cavaliers
Guardians
Ohio State
Next Man Up
Browns Player of the Game
Student Athlete of the Week
Investigations
All Investigations
Downtown Safety Patrol
Dangerously Understaffed
County Jail
Cleveland Water
Don't Waste Your Money Team
We Follow Through
Let's Go NEO
Politics
2026 Primary Election Results
Abortion in Ohio
Marijuana in Ohio
Local Politics
Elections Local
Ohio Politics
National Politics
Elections National
Entertainment
TV Listings
Concerts
Rock Hall
Cedar Point
100 Hidden Gems
50 Best Patios
Traffic
Traffic Map
Traffic News
Gas Prices Cleveland and Akron
Best of Class 2025
Spotlight 5
Cleveland Home Experts
Watch Cash Explosion
Ohio Lottery Results
News 5 User Guide
About Us
Staff
Sales Staff
Contact Us
News 5 Apps
News Literacy
Contests
Moving Forward
Licensing archived video from News 5
Advertise
WEWS: The first 70 years
Support
TV Listings
Advertise with News 5
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
News5Cleveland
WEWS
UCAAmkc2sRESFoEtiKRTaTRA
@news5cleveland
Give A Child A Book
The Price of Data
Special Livestreams
Contact Us
A Home for the Holidays
Your Health Matters
Moving Forward
We Follow Through
What Happened Now?
Don't Waste Your Money Team
Contests
America 250 Events
More +
Quick Links +
Give A Child A Book
The Price of Data
Special Livestreams
Contact Us
A Home for the Holidays
Your Health Matters
Moving Forward
We Follow Through
What Happened Now?
Don't Waste Your Money Team
Contests
America 250 Events
Ashtabula County
Ashtabula County
Fair Housing Resource Center joins suit over cuts in federal housing counseling
Clay LePard
Ashtabula County
Hiring freeze for Conneaut Police in place while city works to close budget gap
Clay LePard
Ashtabula County
'It is unfortunate': Flag holders stolen from Ashtabula Veterans Memorial Park
Clay LePard
Ashtabula County
94-year-old Eddie's Grill owner still works there every day
Clay LePard
Ashtabula County
NIL pushes schools like Spire Academy to ramp up financial literacy for students
Clay LePard
Ashtabula County
3 men rescued after boat capsized 8 miles from shore near Ashtabula
Clay LePard
Ashtabula County
New fire truck costs and wait times are soaring — Orwell found a $500K shortcut
Clay LePard
Ashtabula County
'BE LIKE JOE': Ashtabula County mourns loss of beloved officer Joe Cooper
Clay LePard
Ashtabula County
Nearly 20 million visitors a year: How Ashtabula Co. became a tourism hotspot
Clay LePard
Portage County
More high schoolers are avoiding debt - and still getting college degrees
Clay LePard
Ashtabula County
Thousands descend on Conneaut for largest WWII reenactment in North America
Clay LePard
Ashtabula County
A homicide. A suicide. No autopsies. 2 mothers unite in search of answers
Tara Morgan
Ashtabula County
Bomb threat near Spire Academy was actually confetti cannon delivery
Maya Morita
Ashtabula County
2026 Patriot Games wrap up successful 3-day run with presidential visit
John Kosich
Ashtabula County
Ohio and Spire athletes reflect on playing in The Patriot Games
Clay LePard
Ashtabula County
Patriot Games underway at Spire Academy ahead of President Trump visit
Clay LePard
Ashtabula County
Kickball, anyone? List of 'Patriot Games' at Spire released
News 5 Staff
Ashtabula County
Ashtabula Co. defense manufacturer Iten Defense set to more than double in size
Clay LePard
Ashtabula County
Here's what we know about President Trump's Patriot Games in Ashtabula Co.
Clay LePard
Ashtabula County
Measles in Ashtabula County
Mercy Sackor
Ashtabula County
$1.3M project to bring back Lake Erie beach to Geneva-on-the-Lake
Clay LePard
Geauga County
Black bear sightings have increased in Northeast Ohio. Here’s why.
Clay LePard
Ashtabula County
It took 8 forms of ID for auditor to reclaim Ashtabula County's unclaimed funds
Clay LePard
Local News
2026 Patriot Games coming to Ashtabula County for America 250 celebration
Remi Murrey
Local News
The 'Patriot Games' are coming to Ashtabula County
Mercy Sackor
Local News
Ashtabula deputies, Conneaut officer shoot individual while serving warrant
Mercy Sackor
Ashtabula County
44-year-old man dies after crash involving an ATV
Courtney Shaw
Ashtabula County
What's next for Geneva-on-the-Lake's toppled Ferris wheel?
Clay LePard
Ashtabula County
Construction set to begin on luxury housing development at Geneva-on-the-Lake
Clay LePard
Ashtabula County
Parishioners gather as Ashtabula church closes for good
Clay LePard
Next Page
Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.