Here's what we know about President Trump's upcoming Patriot Games in Ashtabula Co., including tickets

HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — With just a few days to go, high school athletes from across the country will be making their way to SPIRE Academy in Ashtabula County to compete in the Patriot Games, a new White House-hosted event celebrating America's 250th birthday.

The event is set to feature teens aged 14 to 17 competing in different athletic events for a chance at a $250,000 scholarship prize pool.

Athletes are set to begin arriving in the area on Friday, with competition beginning on Sunday, August 9 and wrapping up on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

President Trump is expected to attend. This is not President Trump's first visit to Ashtabula County: then-candidate Trump campaigned at SPIRE in 2016, just days before the election.

Evan Vucci/AP Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Geneva, Ohio. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

Ashtabula Co. Commissioner Casey Kozlowski told News 5 that beautification efforts are underway in the area ahead of the games, including removing unwanted signs and adding flowers.

ODOT crews could be seen on Monday repairing and repainting the 534 overpass, where several American flags have been installed.

Additionally, Harpersfield Township Trustee Lisa Linehan told News 5 that a 150 ft flagpole is set to be installed this week at SPIRE Academy.

"It shows the different ways we can celebrate our country and it brings something special to Harpersfield," Linehan said.

In December, President Trump first announced plans for the Patriot Games, calling for one male and one female athlete from each U.S. state and territory to compete. In July, it was announced that SPIRE Academy would be hosting the games.

It's still not clear which specific athletic events are taking place, and a full list of participating athletes has not been released.

The final day of competition will feature the final eight remaining athletes, with one male and one female competitor crowned the inaugural 2026 Patriot Games champions.

Tickets for the final day of competition (Tuesday, August 11) can be obtained by CLICKING HERE. Gates open at 3 p.m., doors close at 6 p.m., and the event begins at 7 p.m. Guests are encouraged to wear a jersey from their home state.

It's not clear if tickets will be available for the first two days of the competition.

The competition is set to be live-streamed on the ESPN app. A one-hour special on the Patriot Games is also set to air on ABC on Thursday, Aug. 13.

Clay LePard is the Ashtabula, Geauga and Portage counties reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @ClayLePard, on Facebook ClayLePardTV or email him at Clay.LePard@wews.com.