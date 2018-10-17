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Wayne County
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Local News
Rittman planning to honor Sgt. Scott Ries with scholarship and commemorative day
Bob Jones
Local News
Measles outbreak reaches 7 confirmed cases and 27 more suspected in Wayne County
Scott Noll
Local News
7 confirmed measles cases in Wayne County
News 5 Staff
Local News
Former soccer coach pleads guilty to sex crimes with teen he coached
Scott Noll
Local News
Widow of Rittman Sgt. Scott Ries shares grief, gratitude to the community
Bob Jones
Local News
Food trucks rally in Rittman to benefit shooting victims' families
News 5 Staff
Local News
Rittman community hosts cookout to support 2 families following tragedy
Mercy Sackor
Wayne County
Hundreds of mourners in Rittman honor mother, daughter killed
Mercy Sackor
Wayne County
44-year-old man fatally shot in Smithville
Scott Noll
Wayne County
'A life defined by courage': Funeral held for Rittman Sgt. Scott Ries
Courtney Shaw
Wayne County
Procession for mother and daughter killed in Rittman shooting
Maya Morita
Local News
Brothers and sisters in blue helping Rittman heal from shooting tragedy
Mercy Sackor
Wayne County
'It's just a small way we can give back': Businesses unite in Rittman
Katie Ussin
Local News
Wayne County Sheriff's K-9 Vick recovering at home
Drew Scofield
Wayne County
'Heartbroken but not broken': Rittman discusses coming together amid tragedy
Maya Morita
Local News
Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Rittman officer Scott Ries
Drew Scofield
Wayne County
Rittman police officer among 4 dead in Wayne County
Joe Donatelli
Local News
Smithville speed camera concerns inspire new house bill
Caitlin Hunt
Wayne County
3 dead after hotel fire in Wooster Township
Nadeen Abusada
Wayne County
3 photographers injured in crash at Wayne County Speedway
Mike Holden
Wayne County
Man arraigned for the stabbing of Wayne County sheriff and sergeant
News 5 Staff
Wayne County
Body camera video shows moment suspect stabs Wayne County sheriff, sergeant
Remi Murrey
Local News
Sheriff says he's 'thankful' and 'blessed' after stabbing
Scott Noll
Wayne County
Wayne Co. sheriff, deputy stabbed; suspect who went live on Facebook in custody
News 5 Staff
Wayne County
Wooster teen donates organs as final act after sudden illness
Courtney Shaw
Wayne County
Over 20 crews battle massive fire at Wayne County lumber yard
Maya Morita
Wayne County
Tornado confirmed
Maya Morita
Wayne County
DRONE VIDEO: After wind flipped a carport in Wayne County
Maya Morita
Weather News
Northeast Ohio counties under Flood Warnings
Courtney Shaw
Wayne County
Wayne County soccer coach accused of sexual activity with teen
Scott Noll
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