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3 dead after hotel fire in Wooster Township

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is investigating after three people died in a hotel fire early Wednesday morning.
3 dead after hotel fire in Wooster Township
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The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is investigating after three people died in a hotel fire early Wednesday morning.

According to Sheriff Thomas Ballinger, deputies were called to the Econo Lodge on East Lincoln Way around 1:30 a.m.

When they arrived, deputies saw smoke and flames pouring out from the hotel.

Deputies assisted with clearing the building until the fire department arrived.

According to deputies, the fire broke out in the Southwest corner of the hotel.

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Three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

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