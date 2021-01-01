Contact Us

Would you like to receive local news notifications on your desktop?
News 5 Cleveland
The oldest television station in the state of Ohio, News 5 is a Scripps-owned ABC affiliate based in Cleveland. Long recognized for our dedication to journalism, in 2020 News 5 won a record 29 Emmys, more than any other station in the market, including Overall Excellence and a fourth straight for News Excellence.
Main Telephone
216-431-5555
News Tips
216-431-3700
newsdesk@wews.com
Investigative News Tips
Call: 888-WEWS-TIP (888-939-7847)
Email: InvestigatorTips@wews.com
Fax Numbers
5 On Your Side:
216-431-4290
WEWS News Fax:
216-431-3666
WEWS Sales Fax:
216-431-3640
3001 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44115
Editorial information
News Director
Jodie Heisner
216-431-3433
jodie.heisner@wews.com
Digital Director
Joe Donatelli
216-431-3405
joe.donatelli@wews.com
Staff Bios
Here
Advertising information
News 5 Director of Sales
Peter Gunn
216-431-3404
gunn@wews.com
Local/National Sales Manager
Nicole Nichols
216-431-3413
nichols@wews.com
Local/National Sales Manager
Tara Washburn
216-431-3403
tara.washburn@wews.com