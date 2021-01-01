News 5 Cleveland The oldest television station in the state of Ohio, News 5 is a Scripps-owned ABC affiliate based in Cleveland. Long recognized for our dedication to journalism, in 2020 News 5 won a record 29 Emmys, more than any other station in the market, including Overall Excellence and a fourth straight for News Excellence.

Contact Us

We want to hear from you. Just fill out the form below to send us a Breaking News Alert, share a news tip or story idea, or to simply ask a question. NOTE: Please press 'send' only once. If you have a photo, video or audio file, please email them to newsdesk@wews.com. For files larger than 10MB, please utilize a file-sharing service such as DropBox or WeTransfer.