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Holmes County
Holmes County
Parts of Holmes County facing high waters following severe storms
Mercy Sackor
Weather News
Northeast Ohio counties under Flood Warnings
Courtney Shaw
Local News
1 dead, 1 injured after series of crashes in Holmes County
Maya Morita
We Follow Through
Millersburg Trailer Park sees turnaround after battling landlord for months
Elizabeth VanMetre
We Follow Through
Sugarcreek Fire & EMS adds pre-hospital blood transfusion program
Caitlin Hunt
We Follow Through
Trash piles up at Millersburg mobile home park after owner doesn't pay bill
Elizabeth VanMetre
Local News
Residents say management is taking their money but not paying their water bills
Elizabeth VanMetre
Local News
For $1, this Humane Society will get you revenge on your terrible ex
Elizabeth VanMetre
Local News
FedEx delivery delays frustrate Holmes County residents
Elizabeth VanMetre
Local News
Holmes County business sending supplies to hurricane-hit North Carolina
Caitlin Hunt
Local News
A Holmes County mother is carrying on her daughter's legacy by helping others
Caitlin Hunt
We Follow Through
Sugarcreek sees increase in tourists after State Road 39 reopens
Caitlin Hunt
Local News
Why 1 Holmes County Village is fighting to keep its elementary school
Caitlin Hunt
Local News
Community feedback needed to improve Doughty Creek in Holmes County
Caitlin Hunt
Local News
Killbuck Fire Chief Scott Kashuba dies in crash vacationing in South Dakota
Drew Scofield
Local News
Livestock show gives those with developmental disabilities a place to shine
Caitlin Hunt
Local News
Sugarcreek businesses seeing less visitors during roadwork on State Road 39
Caitlin Hunt
Holmes County
Killbuck Watershed Land Trust working to fix flooding issues plaguing residents
Caitlin Hunt
Holmes County
12-year-old flown to hospital after accidental shooting in Holmes County
Courtney Shaw
Local News
Illegal dog dumping caught on camera, dog warden searching for alleged suspect
Bryn Caswell
Local News
Faith groups curb Haiti work due to chaos, 2021 kidnapping
Associated Press
Weather News
Frost Advisory in effect for several Northeast Ohio counties Tuesday morning
Ian Cross
Holmes County
Man arrested after 6 cattle stolen in Holmes County
Clay LePard
Weather News
EF-1 tornado confirmed in Wayne, Holmes counties
Katie McGraw
Local News
Businesses continue storm damage clean-up with fundraising
Clay LePard
Weather News
Storm rips off roof, topples trees in Holmes County
Clay LePard
Russia-Ukraine War
Ohio native recounts arduous journey leaving Ukraine
Clay LePard
Weather News
Snow Squall Warning in effect for several Northeast Ohio counties
Katie McGraw
Local News
The United Way needs plow drivers in Wayne and Holmes counties
Drew Scofield
Weather News
River flood warning issued in Wayne, Holmes counties
Camryn Justice
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