Frost Advisory in effect for several Northeast Ohio counties Tuesday morning

CLEVELAND — A Frost Advisory will be in effect for multiple Northeast Ohio counties starting early Tuesday morning due to low temperatures in the mid-30s that could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory will be in place from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday in Lorain, Medina, Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Holmes and Knox counties.

A Frost Advisory has been issued for portions of North Central Ohio from 3 am to 9 am Tuesday. Low temperatures in the mid 30's will result in the formation of frost especially in highlighted areas. #ohwx pic.twitter.com/LBcxO6vDjR — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) October 3, 2022

The low temperatures will result in frost formation, especially away from Lake Erie and outside larger urban areas, the NWS stated. The coolest temperatures will occur in valleys and where skies remain clear.

Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Plant owners should take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

