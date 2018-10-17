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Erie County
Erie County
Erie County drivers, businesses struggle as gas prices climb
Maya Lockett
Erie County
Sandusky Police address privacy concerns amid pushback over Flock cameras
Maya Lockett
Erie County
Vermilion Farm Market announces closure after nearly 50 years in business
Davis Crawford
Erie County
Sandusky man wanted in connection with deadly East Parish Street shooting
Maya Lockett
Erie County
Sandusky woman accused of posing as nurse, physical therapist arrested in TN
Maya Lockett
Erie County
Huron opens its first roundabout
Caitlin Hunt
Erie County
Sandusky shootings leave 1 dead, 1 in critical condition
Maya Lockett
Erie County
2 injured in Sandusky shooting; multiple arrested after large crowds form
Maya Morita
Erie County
Battery Park Marina's $229M redevelopment takes shape in Sandusky
Maya Lockett
Erie County
Ironman 70.3 set for Sandusky Bay despite wildfire smoke
Maya Lockett
Erie County
Kelleys Island EMS faces up to $40K in flood damage as Island Fest moves forward
Maya Lockett
Erie County
Sandusky Bay Pathway opens newest section with plans to become 100-mile trail
Maya Lockett
Erie County
Historic rainfall inundates Kelleys Island
Catherine Ross
Erie County
Kids rescue missing dog ejected from car in Vermilion
Maya Lockett
Erie County
13-year-old boy suffers fatal injury following crash in Erie County
Mercy Sackor
Erie County
Sandusky celebrates Juneteenth
Maya Lockett
Weather News
Powerful storms sweep through Sandusky, leaving damage
Maya Lockett
Erie County
Residents fed up with water and sewage issues in 1 Erie County community
Maya Lockett
Erie County
Neighborhood on alert after string of car break-ins and thefts hits the area
Maya Lockett
Erie County
Midges swarm Northeast Ohio, leaving some rollercoaster riders covered
Maya Lockett
Erie County
Ohio Bike Week brings thousands of riders to Sandusky for 9-day festival
Maya Lockett
Erie County
Sandusky man facing felony charges after cat dies in trap he set to catch pests
Maya Lockett
Erie County
Sandusky Schools football coach charged with child pornography-related felonies
Maya Lockett
Erie County
Sandusky City Schools cuts jobs amid funding shortfall, and parents are upset
Maya Lockett
Erie County
Cedar Point opens for 2026 season Saturday
Maya Lockett
We Follow Through
Big change for your drive to Cedar Point
Caitlin Hunt
We Follow Through
Veteran gets thousands owed to him back after story aired on News 5
Maya Lockett
Local News
Guess what's almost back...!
Mercy Sackor
Erie County
Navy veteran says he is owed thousands of dollars from military
Maya Lockett
Erie County
Sandusky businessman accused of obtaining titles illegally
Maya Lockett
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