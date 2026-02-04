Displaced residents return to Sandusky apartments

SANDUSKY, Ohio — It’s been two weeks since News 5 reported on the 70 residents who were evacuated from their Sandusky apartments due to flooding. Some tenants have been able to return home, while others are still waiting for their apartments to be repaired.

Darla Swain moved back in on Sunday and was fortunate that her apartment suffered no damage.

"I am grateful that nothing was ruined in my apartment, but I have friends who lost all their furniture, had to get their kitchens ripped out and basically have to start over,” said Swain.

'I lost everything': Busted pipes floods apartment building in Sandusky

RELATED: 'I lost everything': Busted pipe floods apartment building in Sandusky

Swain says the flooding reminded her of Niagara Falls.

"The water was just coming off the steps, the railing and feet of water was all over the floors,” said Swain.

Sandusky Fire Chief Mario D'Amico said one person was slightly injured by a collapsed ceiling and was taken to the emergency room, but is expected to be OK.

D’Amico said the flooding was caused by a busted pipe.

"We found that one of the sprinkler pipes located in the attic had burst, which was causing the water leaking through the apartments. When it gets cold sometimes, they freeze, and then when it starts to thaw, pipes can crack open, and that's where the water can flow out,” said D’Amico.

Workers have started replacing the floors and fixing the damage. I reached out to the property manager and requested an interview, but they declined and said there is roughly $100,000 in damage.

"I am glad to be back, and my friends are safe," said Swain.