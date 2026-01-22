'I lost everything': Busted pipes floods apartment building in Sandusky

SANDUSKY — Over 70 elderly residents were evacuated from an apartment building in Sandusky Thursday because of a busted pipe.

Sandusky Fire Chief Mario D'Amico said one person was slightly injured by a collapsed ceiling and was taken to the emergency room, but is expected to be okay.

D’Amico said the flooding was caused by the busted pipe.

“We found that one of the sprinkler pipes located in the attic had burst, which was causing the water leaking through the apartments. When it gets cold sometimes, they freeze and then when it starts to thaw pipes can crack open and that's where the water can flow out,” said D’Amico.

One resident spoke to News 5 about experiencing the flooding firsthand.

“The whole hallway was full of water, the ceiling had water coming down," said resident Katherine Conway.

Sandusky Police and the Sandusky Fire Department were called for issues with water damage, but when they arrived, Chief Jared Oliver says it was a lot more than that.

“There was standing water throughout the building, upstairs and downstairs. So, the police and fire department had to take it upon themselves to evacuate the building,” said Oliver.

“I am in a hotel with my dog. I want to get my medicine, and I want to get food that I can eat while I’m in the hotel. I don't know how long this is going to take and they don't know how long it's going to take,” said Conway.

With tears in her eyes, Conway said it was déjà vu.

“I was flooded out the first time to two and a half years ago and lost everything I never regained much of anything, but I had what I needed and now that is gone,” said Conway.

I attempted to speak with management at the apartment building, but they did not want to comment. It is unclear when residents will be able to return home.

“We need a lot of prayers, and (if) you have anything to donate, we need it because I am sure a lot of people lost a lot of things too,” said Conway.

The other residents were also transported to a nearby hotel by Sandusky transit.