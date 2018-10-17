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Portage County
Portage County
Hiram Twp. launches its own fire department amid ongoing dispute with village
Clay LePard
Investigations
A mansion, an eviction and a 15-year foreclosure fight
Jonathan Walsh
Local News
Could E-Check be ending? Governor asks state EPA to begin unwinding program
Scott Noll
Portage County
Inside the $50 million transformation of the old Ravenna Arsenal
Clay LePard
Portage County
Ravenna Balloon A-Fair returns to Portage County for its 47th year this weekend
Clay LePard
Portage County
Kids OK after Ravenna school bus crash, superintendent says
Clay LePard
Portage County
Fake IDs flood college towns, leaving bars like this one in Kent to pay the fine
Clay LePard
Portage County
The first wave of Aurora's new park at the old SeaWorld opens this October
Clay LePard
Portage County
Water shut off on multiple Ravenna streets due to water main break
Davis Crawford
Portage County
KSU nursing program hits highest enrollment in 10 years to help work shortage
Clay LePard
Portage County
Semi breaks through barrier at Portage County Randolph Fair grandstand event
Clay LePard
Portage County
29-year-old man killed in head-on crash with tractor-trailer in Portage County
Maya Morita
Portage County
More high schoolers are avoiding debt - and still getting college degrees
Clay LePard
Portage County
What's the latest with the road construction near Kent State?
Clay LePard
Portage County
SR 14 to Ohio Turnpike closed until Tuesday morning due to hazmat situation
Maya Morita
Portage County
Aurora shines as filming spot for Kate Beckinsale, Dermot Mulroney movie
Clay LePard
Portage County
Guido's in Ravenna to celebrate 60 years with block party
Clay LePard
Portage County
Here's how Kent State is helping Rwanda build itself into an aviation hub
Clay LePard
Local News
Kent Blossom Music Festival returns for 58th season
Elizabeth VanMetre
Portage County
Woman owed nearly $500k in unclaimed funds waits 6+ months as backlog continues
Clay LePard
Portage County
Data center discussion spans 3+ hours as Shalersville mulls 257-acre project
Clay LePard
Portage County
Dive team recovers body of 15-year-old who jumped in Aurora quarry
Drew Scofield
Akron Canton News
Chemical reaction at Akron Water Plant sends 3 to hospital
Maya Morita
Portage County
Data center project team hosts Portage Co. neighbors to pitch major development
Clay LePard
Local News
Local developer, global tech firm plan major data center in Portage County
Michelle Jarboe
Portage County
2 seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash; SR 14 closed
Mercy Sackor
Investigations
Woman brought to tears by delaying medical care, experiencing facility fees
Jonathan Walsh
Local News
Business leaders urge Northeast Ohio communities to stop data center moratoriums
Michelle Jarboe
Portage County
Ravenna looks to curb speeding on edge of city
Clay LePard
Portage County
2 injured following police pursuit that led to crash in Portage County
Mercy Sackor
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