2 injured following police pursuit that led to crash in Ravenna

Two people were injured after a police pursuit in Ravenna, Ohio, ended in a crash early Saturday, according to the Ravenna Police Department.

At approximately 1:30 a.m., members of the department stopped a 2012 BMW SUV in the 800 block of South Diamond Street for driving and equipment violations, police said.

Ravenna PD said that after they made initial contact with the driver, the driver fled from the stop.

According to Ravenna Police, officers then pursued the BMW southbound on South Diamond Street as the car turned east onto Summit Road. The BMW continued until reaching South Prospect Street, turning south. The SUV continued traveling south on Prospect Street at SR 44 until it attempted to use the westbound onramp to I-76.

Police said the BMW failed to negotiate the curve and overturned several times, ejecting the driver and passenger of the vehicle.

Both occupants of the car were injured and taken to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center by EMS.

The driver was identified as a 33-year-old Cleveland resident with several outstanding felony warrants in Cuyahoga County. He is facing numerous charges due to the incident, including failure to comply, a third-degree felony.

The incident is under investigation.