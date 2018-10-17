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Geauga County
Ashtabula County
Fair Housing Resource Center joins suit over cuts in federal housing counseling
Clay LePard
Local News
Could E-Check be ending? Governor asks state EPA to begin unwinding program
Scott Noll
Geauga County
KeyBank branch manager works to raise awareness and tackle stigma of addiction
Clay LePard
Geauga County
Should school start after the Geauga Co. Fair? The debate continues...
Clay LePard
Geauga County
Former Hambden Township Fire Department treasurer accused of embezzling $1.6M
Scott Noll
Investigations
State auditor reviewing complaint against Hambden Fire Department
Scott Noll
Geauga County
Geauga County businesses lost $100K to bank spoofing scheme
Clay LePard
Geauga County
Mom loses 13-year-old daughter in crash involving suspected drunk driver
Clay LePard
Geauga County
1 dead, several injured in Geauga County crash
Maya Morita
Geauga County
Why is there no major brand hotel anywhere in Geauga County?
Clay LePard
Investigations
Chief calls missing fire department money 'deceitful criminal act'
Scott Noll
Geauga County
It's the third-richest county in Ohio, and it's seeing food insecurity rising
Clay LePard
Geauga County
'The best guy': Family mourns father of 4 killed at Put-in-Bay restaurant
Kaylee Olivas
Geauga County
Black bear sightings have increased in Northeast Ohio. Here’s why.
Clay LePard
Geauga County
Teacher donates kidney to help student's mother move up donor list
Clay LePard
Geauga County
The decaying Buck Stop Bar & Grille in Chesterland is finally being demolished
Clay LePard
Geauga County
Pilot killed in Geauga Co. plane crash remembered for giving back to community
Clay LePard
Local News
3 dead in Geauga County plane crash; OSHP investigating
Mercy Sackor
Geauga County
Middlefield Swiss Cheese Festival returns for 1st time since 1991
Clay LePard
Geauga County
Sex offender at kids camp prompts Ohio Supreme Court 'employment address' debate
Clay LePard
Geauga County
Geauga County commissioners approve road name change to honor 2-year-old boy
News 5 Staff
Geauga County
Judge Grendell back on the bench
News 5 Staff
Geauga County
Family pushes for road name change after 2-year-old's death classified as SUDC
Clay LePard
Geauga County
Want to buy a theater? Chardon looks for new owner for Geauga Theater
Clay LePard
Geauga County
Family of Iraq War veteran reflects on son's 2004 death
Clay LePard
Geauga County
How 'The Rocket Car' became a Northeast Ohio institution
Clay LePard
Akron Canton News
2 dead after plane crashes into house in Akron
Maya Morita
Geauga County
Body-worn cam shows moments after dog park shooting sparked by debate over Trump
Clay LePard
Geauga County
How Hambden Fire is paying for $8.75 million new fire department
Clay LePard
Geauga County
Meijer to open May 6 at Geauga Lake (and other developments at old park!)
Clay LePard
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