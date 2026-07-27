It's the third-richest county in Ohio. And it too is seeing food insecurity rising

CLARIDON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Since launching in 2019, the nonprofit Claridon Community Helps has seen the need for summer food assistance continue to grow in Geauga County.

Claridon Community Helps is in its eighth summer feeding kids who are out of school but without reliable access to food. The program serves hot meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, along with bagged lunches for Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The program runs from late May to late August.

According to U.S. Census data, Geauga County ranks third in median family income.

Income (Median Family Income) by Ohio County

1. Delaware County - $157,087

2. Union County - $129,446

3. Geauga County - $128,970

4. Warren County - $128,061

5. Medina County - $115,313

.....

18. Portage County - $98,627

....

20. Lorain County - $97,268

...

23. Summit County - $94,479

...

25. Holmes County - $92,113

26. Erie County - $91,945

...

35. Cuyahoga County - $89,252

...

37. Wayne County - $87,580

...

42. Stark County - $86,156

...

45. Ashland County - $85,259

...

51. Huron County - $82,917

...

54. Tuscarawas County - $82,077

...

63. Richland County - $78,668

...

72. Carroll County - $74,718

...

77. Ashtabula County - $72,502

...

88. Meigs County - $59,740

To view the full list, click here.

"We live in Geauga County. We're supposed to be one of the richest counties, and we still have this need," said Lu Ann Burger, a volunteer with the program.

The nonprofit recently crossed a milestone: serving its 100,000th meal.

"I'm really excited to do this, I'm happy we're able to do this, and it also makes me sad we're doing this," organizer Judi Maloney said.

Maloney told News 5 that when it launched in 2019, it served roughly 2,000 meals across the entire summer season to just the Berkshire School District. Now, it serves that same number in a single week across much of the county. With about a month left in the current serving season, it has already surpassed last year's total meal count, up about 49% in demand compared to last year.

"Some of the kids truly, this is their meal, they didn't have a meal at home," Maloney explained. "Then I have kids where they would have a meal at home, and we just made their life a tad easier for all those families. I have working families, this helps. I have grandparents raising their grandkids, and they didn't retire, and this helps."

The nonprofit is funded entirely by donations and does require income eligibility.

"Maybe someone is sick in the family, maybe the roof is leaking, hospital bills, I don't really care — we're just feeding them," Maloney said.

To learn more about the program or to register for it, click here.

Clay LePard is the Ashtabula, Geauga and Portage counties reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @ClayLePard, on Facebook ClayLePardTV or email him at Clay.LePard@wews.com.