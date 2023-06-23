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Damon Maloney

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Katie Ussin

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Mike Brookbank

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Rob Powers

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Tessa DiTirro

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Tiffany Tarpley

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Tracy Carloss

Power of 5 Weather Team
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Katie McGraw

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Phil Sakal

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Trent Magill

Allan Nosoff

Allan Nosoff

News 5 Sports
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Camryn Justice

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Jon Doss

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Mason Horodyski

On Your Side Investigators
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Jonathan Walsh

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Sarah Buduson

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Scott Noll

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Tara Morgan

Reporters
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Bob Jones

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Caitlin Hunt

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Catherine Ross

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Clay LePard

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Elizabeth VanMetre

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John Kosich

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Kaylee Olivas

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Maya Lockett

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Michelle Jarboe

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Mike Holden

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Morgan Trau

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Nadeen Abusada

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Remi Murrey

Photographers/MMJs
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Mike Vielhaber

Digital Team
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Courtney Shaw

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Drew Scofield

Maya Morita

Mercy Sackor

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