Position: Reporter

Covers: Euclid, South Euclid, Cleveland Heights, and the Hispanic Community

Email: Kaylee.Olivas@WEWS.com

Twitter: @kayleeolivastv

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kayleeolivastv/

Education: University of South Carolina (Go Cocks!)

Previous Work Experience:



Reporter/Fill-In Anchor at KVEO in Harlingen, Texas (May 2021-May 2022)

Reporter/Capitol Bureau Chief at KFOR in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (June 2022-June 2024)

Joined News 5: June 2024

Most Memorable Stories: A convicted sex offender killed his wife, her three children, two of their friends, and then himself at a sleepover in May 2023. It became international news and a story I covered for nine days straight. The property where these victims were killed was turned back over to the property owner within 24 hours of the bodies being found. It was odd how fast the investigation initially went. One of the victim's families launched their own search for answers, eventually going into the house their teenage daughter last was. The family asked me to go inside with them and document their findings. Within minutes, we found a handful of cell phones, including their daughter's. There was a mountain of potential evidence left behind in the home. Within 24 hours of our story airing, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation took over and resealed the property. From there, I researched Oklahoma law, the suspect's past, interviewed a survivor of the suspect's previous crimes and truly invested everything I had into helping the victims. It's still under investigation.

The Bind Torture Kill Killer is an infamous serial killer in Kansas. An Oklahoma cold case from nearly 50 years ago has now been reopened because law enforcement believes the BTK is the prime suspect due to looking back through previous evidence. A word search puzzle given to local media in the early 2000s has been reviewed more in-depth, revealing the Oklahoma victim's first and last name.

Awards/Honors:



One Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters Award (2023) - Spot News

Three Heartland Chapter of National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Emmy nominations

Daily News - Single Shift (2024)

Continuing Coverage (2024)

Team Coverage (2023)



Role Models: Mom, dad, grandma

Favorite Sports Teams: Washington Nationals, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Francisco 49ers and the University of South Carolina Gamecocks

Favorite Music: House, EDM

Favorite Movie: Harry Potter

Favorite Program: Friends and Last of Us

Favorite Food: Sushi and blackened salmon

Family: It's just me and my two fur babies!

Pet: Sox and Aurora, both cats

Hobbies & Interests: Traveling, live music, painting, and roller skating

You're most likely to see me around town at: a coffee shop, baseball game, or East 4th Street 🙂

Hidden Talent: Baton twirling

Something most people don't know about me: I've gone skydiving and jumped off the tallest building on the Las Vegas strip.

What I like best about Northeast Ohio: The people and entertainment!

On the weekends, I love to: Travel home to California to visit my family and boyfriend, go to concerts, sleep past 9 a.m., and visit new cities.

Additional info you want people to know about you: Although I'm not originally from Ohio, I'm very excited to make my mark and tell your stories! If you ever see me out and about, please say hi... And maybe help me with directions because I'm still learning my way around the state.