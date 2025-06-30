Does the Rocky River hold the answer to where a missing Brooklyn Heights dad is?

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Anyone who loses a loved one knows how heartbreaking it is, but for anyone who loses someone without any answers is experiencing another level of pain.

More than 10 months have passed, and 37-year-old Calvin 'Bub' Jones is still missing and seemingly without a trace.

According to a Brooklyn Heights police report, Jones delivered a pizza to his brother at 10 p.m. on Aug. 21.

An hour and a half later, he’s spotted in the Georgio’s Oven Fresh Pizza parking lot on Harvard Avenue.

His 16-year-old son, Damian, then spoke to him on the phone minutes later about how to put his younger brother to bed.

Since then, Jones’ family said it has been radio silent.

His family has organized search groups to investigate areas they're given tips about, but so far, nothing tied to Jones has been found.

In October 2024, an Illinois dive team by the name of Chaos Divers waded through the Cuyahoga River for any clues leading to Jones.

While Chaos Divers didn't locate the 2011 Chevy Impala Jones was last seen in, they did find a handful of other vehicles.

Chaos Divers are now back to continue searching the surrounding waters for Jones.

Cleveland is the first stop on a two and half months long search tour across the U.S. and into Canada.

Chaos Divers Manager Lindsay Bussick and the dive team's owner, Jacob Grubbs, drove in from Illinois on Thursday and began the search on Friday.

"We've searched for three days for Calvin on this trip," Bussick said.

The pair searched the Cuyahoga River for a second time and then the Rocky River and Portage Lakes for the first time.

"It's not like right there where he went missing, but [Rocky River is] in close proximity of his last flock camera sighting," Grubbs told me. "We're just going to get it all checked out, make sure there's nothing in here. When somebody goes missing, they're either deep in the woods or in the water with their vehicle because it's really hard in this day and age to crush a vehicle without any record of it."

Grubbs said Rocky River is a point of interest, too, because there are no guardrails along the body of water.

"The probability of finding a vehicle out here is pretty large. We're just trying to bring these folks home and trying the best possible areas, the most probable areas. We could very well find a car here," Grubbs added.

The radars were pushing out between 120 and 150 feet on either side of the boat while on the Rocky River.

Bussick explained that if a vehicle were at the bottom of the river, it would look like a spot of glitter on their sonar radar.

"It's not gonna look like a car. You'll catch the shadow and that will give the semblance of a car. We're coming up on just over 10 months, so we're gonna be able to see his vehicle," Bussick shared.

I asked Bussick, "We've got tons of missing people in Northeast Ohio and across the U.S. really. I mean, you guys know that. This is your job. Why look for Calvin?"

"We go where we feel we can help," Bussick responded. "If there is a person missing with their vehicle, then that's kind of our expertise. We want to help every single family. We really do. There's just something about Calvin's story, you know, knowing he was a single dad of three kids, he was getting ready to celebrate his daughter's 18th birthday and the graduation and going off to college, and he was doing everything he could and doing everything right and then all of a sudden he's just gone."

Bussick said they're passionate about what they do because they're able to clear areas and hopefully provide answers to already grieving families. They're hoping to do just that for Jones' family.

In the hour-long search Chaos Divers did of the Rocky River on Sunday, nothing unusual popped up on the radar.

Not finding anything this weekend presents a conundrum because while Bussick and Grubbs want to bring Jones home, they're glad they didn't find anything on their search.

"A promise that we make to every family is that we will come back until they're either found or until the family tells us to stop searching. Mind you, the latter has never happened, but we'll keep coming back," Bussick stated.

As Chaos Divers continue their search, Jones' family will not be charged for their services.

Bussick said the best way to support their efforts is by watching and subscribing to their content pages.

"There's a donation link on there as well as all of our merchandise. All of that goes back into searching, but the biggest and best way is if people just kind of watch, subscribe and share that content out," Bussick said. "We are so incredibly grateful that people just do that like that means everything. That tells us that we are doing something important and people want to watch and people care."

When Chaos Divers will return to Northeast Ohio to continue searching for Jones is to be determined.

If you'd like to learn more about Chaos Divers or donate to the cause, CLICK HERE.

Jones' family has started a GoFundMe in an effort to raise reward money for credible information.

The monetary goal is $1,000 as of now.

"If you offer money it'll probably bring more out. Everybody wants money. Everybody needs money," Jones' sister, Crystal, previously told me. "Somebody's gonna come. Somebody wants that money."

The reward will only be given if Jones is found.

