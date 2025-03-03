New tips in missing Brooklyn Heights father's case lead to search for possible remains

CLEVELAND — Imagine getting a phone call from someone saying they knew where the body of your child allegedly was. Well, a Cleveland mom said that’s her reality.

It’s been nearly six months since 37-year-old Calvin “Bub” Jones vanished into thin air.

“I've accepted the fact that he's probably not here anymore, but he needs to come home,” Jones’ mom, Donna Ayers said.

Jones was last seen in a 2011 Chevy Impala. It has a cracked windshield with a Fan Fuel decal on the back, and most of the ‘Impala’ lettering is missing. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, shorts, black socks and polo glasses.

A flock camera detected Jones’ vehicle driving westbound at Broadway Avenue near McCracken Road on Aug. 21.

Since then, an out-of-state dive team has searched various bodies of water in Northeast Ohio looking for Jones, but nothing turned up.

It’s been quiet ever since. But the last week shook things up.

“Somebody called me. It was last week that they had called and said they had his body in an abandoned house on Fleet and then they moved his body from the abandoned house to the dumps over on 78th and Harvard,” Ayers told me Sunday.

On Saturday, two teams comprised of volunteers and family members divided up. The Beman/Warner area was searched as well as abandoned homes near Fleet.

Ayers said police also searched 78th Street and Harvard Avenue on Sunday.

“Did you think [the tips were] real?,” I asked Ayers.

“I do. I think he's there somewhere. It's just a matter of finding him and that's hard to accept as a mom, especially a mom of Bub because he’s my strength,” Ayers shared.

No belongings of Jones’s were found this weekend, nor was he.

“Not knowing is the worst. Not knowing is the absolute worst,” Ayers stated.

Ayers said the Brooklyn Heights Police Department plans to send officers and a cadaver dog to 78th and Harvard again on Monday. She plans to be there.

“That’s my baby,” she said. “Why is he missing? How is he missing? Today’s my birthday, so I was hoping to find him. That would’ve been the best. That would’ve been [the] best birthday gift. That’s all I want.”

Ayers said Jones frequented the area of 78th and Harvard.

“He grew up there,” she said.

Jones is a father of three. Ayers said they’re doing as well as they can while their dad remains unaccounted for.

“They're awesome kids. I have wonderful grandkids. They are awesome. They're beautiful. They're strong,” Ayers said.

Ayers not only wants her son home, but she said his kids need their dad more than ever.

If you have any information regarding Jones’ whereabouts, call the Brooklyn Heights Police Department at 216-741-2700.

“If you know something, the littlest thing could be the break in the cases to where he is. I just want my baby. I don't think anybody's asking for too much with that. If it was your child, what would you want?," Ayers said.