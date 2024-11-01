'We need him home': Brooklyn Heights family awaits updates as a male body is recovered from Cuyahoga River

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — Calvin “Bub” Jones has been missing since Aug. 21, and his family is still desperately looking for answers.

37-year-old Jones was last seen in a 2011 Chevy Impala. It has a cracked windshield, “Fan Fuel” decal on the back, and most of the Impala lettering is missing.

I spoke with Jones’ mom, Donna Ayers shortly after her son disappeared. She along with two of Jones’ kids and his brother said they hadn’t heard from him in days which was abnormal.

'We just want him home': Brooklyn Heights father vanishes with little trace

RELATED: 'We just want him home': Brooklyn Heights father vanishes with little trace

Fast forward two months, and the story is still the same.

“Horrible. It’s horrible. We need him home,” Ayers said Thursday night. “The unknown is what's killing us. I don't know where he is. He was loved by so many people. He was in so many different things. We don't know where he would be.”

However, new developments in the search for Jones are giving his family more hope.

An Illinois dive team known as the Chaos Divers have stepped in to assist.

Chaos Divers is the same team that spotted the two jeeps more than a week prior to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources recovering them on Tuesday.

Out-of-state divers discover 2 jeeps in Cuyahoga River more than a week before they're taken into evidence

RELATED: Out-of-state divers discovered 2 Jeeps in Cuyahoga River more than a week before they were taken into evidence

“The reason for us coming to Cleveland was to search for Calvin. A good friend of ours who we've worked with several times in Jefferson County, Ohio said, ‘Hey, just so you guys know, there's this case in Cleveland you guys need to keep an eye on,’” Chaos Divers Manager and full-time diver, Lindsay Bussick said.

Chaos Divers started searching several bodies of water, including the Cuyahoga River, Old River, and Lake Erie, on Oct. 20.

Bussick said they cleared more than 20 miles of water in three days.

“He's not in that area,” she added.

While searching, Chaos Divers Founder and full-time diver Jacob Grubbs discovered a Chevy in the Cuyahoga River.

“Super old Chevy. I mean, just tore up,” Grubbs said in a social media video.

“They’d have to pull it out in pieces with a crane probably or with a scoop, wouldn’t they?,” Bussick asked Grubbs.

“Yeah, it’ll take some doings, but it’s solid frame,” Grubbs responded.

Grubbs described the submerged Chevy as a 1970s model, which leads Chaos Divers and Jones’ family to believe the vehicle isn’t his.

“We do intend on coming back and continuing our search for Calvin. That's one promise we make to every family, and we have always kept that. We will keep searching until they are found or until the family says that's enough which the latter of the two has not happened,” Bussick stated.

Chaos Divers plans to return to Cleveland in the spring. Jones’ family is hoping to tag along.

Ayers said she’s touched an out-of-state dive team even took notice of her son’s case.

“I didn't even know they were here for us. I didn't even know. When I heard it, I was like, ‘Oh wow, that meant a lot.’ It meant a lot. I appreciate everyone and thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts. Every little bit counts. Every prayer, every text. Anything counts. Anything. We appreciate everybody,” Ayers explained.

Ayers thought Chaos Divers would be the end of the what-ifs for her family this week.

But then, a white male was pulled from the Cuyahoga River Thursday morning. Ayers said when she heard the news, her immediate thought was it’s her son.

“It would be relief because then I would have him home. I’d know where he’s at but then a whole new thing goes into effect because I’m going to find out what happened to my kid,” Ayers said.

As of Thursday night, the person has not been publicly identified.

Ayers told me she has reached out to law enforcement for updates but hasn’t heard anything yet.

“We will not give up, hands down. We will not give up. We’re going to fight to bring him home. Whatever you need. Whatever it is, Bub. If you can get to me, I’m coming,” Ayers stated. “Hell and high water. I just need my kid home. It’s not complete."

Jones has three children, two of which live at home.

“They’re not doing well. They miss their dad immensely. They were like peas and carrots. They just went together all the time,” Ayers said.

Ayers added that Jones’ middle son, nearly 17 years old, is “lost without him.”

“Just please keep us in your prayers. Keep prayers for Bub and his children. We're going to do this,” she said.

If you have any information regarding Jones’ whereabouts, call the Brooklyn Heights Police Department.