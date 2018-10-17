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Lorain County
Lorain County
Beloved Oberlin College professor remembered after tragedy
Catherine Ross
Local News
Lorain police seek armed murder suspect after Pearl Ave. shooting
News 5 Staff
Lorain County
Grafton Haunted School House embraces spooky side of historic landmark
Catherine Ross
We Follow Through
Avon Lake group pushes back against lakefront development ballot issue
Catherine Ross
Local News
Oberlin College professor, woman found shot dead; son charged with murders
Scott Noll
Lorain County
German exchange student gets American experience at Elyria football game
Catherine Ross
Erie County
Better beach access is coming to this Vermilion park
Catherine Ross
Lorain County
3 candidates vying for Lorain County Commission seat
Catherine Ross
Lorain County
Eiders, drivers advocate to keep Lorain County rideshare service
Catherine Ross
We Follow Through
Elyria residents say they're still in the dark over streetlight repair
Catherine Ross
Weather News
FREEZE WARNING issued for most of Northeast Ohio this weekend
Allan Nosoff
Lorain County
Dump truck crashes into Avon Chili's Grill and Bar
Damon Maloney
Lorain County
Ohio AG sues 2 home-improvement companies, including Lorain County business
Sarah Buduson
Local News
Details thin on Trump announcement of new sub repair center in Cleveland area
John Kosich
Local News
North Ridgeville residents want answers after repeated power outages
Scott Noll
We Follow Through
Lorain County weighs future of Via LC public transit service
Catherine Ross
Lorain County
Part of Lorain County Airport up for sale
Catherine Ross
Local News
Elyria police shoot armed suspect during standoff at Bridge Pointe Commons
News 5 Staff
Lorain County
Amherst Schools levy outcome could determine more cuts
Catherine Ross
Local News
Connect to a Cause breaks record with $610K raised
News 5 Staff
We Follow Through
Lorain County developer asks court to force annexation for housing development
Catherine Ross
Local News
Could E-Check be ending? Governor asks state EPA to begin unwinding program
Scott Noll
Lorain County
Lorain leaders, neighbors call dark streetlights 'serious safety concern'
Catherine Ross
We Follow Through
Construction begins on Broadway Commons in Lorain
Catherine Ross
Lorain County
Communities, food banks bracing for upcoming SNAP changes
Catherine Ross
Lorain County
North Ridgeville officials block ballot measure on HUD urban designation
Catherine Ross
We Follow Through
Lorain go-kart facility hosts national racing championships
Catherine Ross
Lorain County
Family of fallen Sheffield Village officer claim 911 failure led to his death
Catherine Ross
Local News
Lorain County baseball stadium transforms into rodeo
Tiffany Tarpley
Lorain County
Here’s how Lorain County schools fared on their state report cards
Catherine Ross
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