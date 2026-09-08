Here's what Avon Lake voters will see on the November ballot

AVON LAKE, Ohio — With less than two months until the general election, Avon Lake voters will see a pair of issues on the November ballot. Several other measures are still up in the air.

A local group had been efforting charter amendments to address development at the former Avon Lake Power Plant, income tax and the city’s law director position.

“This is the equivalent of making amendments to give the people the right to vote or protect their rights,” said Gerald Phillips, an Avon Lake resident who wrote the proposals and helped collect signatures over the summer.

News 5 spoke to Phillips in late August, after he submitted a petition related to the former power plant site.

RELATED: Future of former Avon Lake Power Plant site could go to the voters this fall

The proposed charter amendment that would require voter approval of any rezoning or use of tax increment financing, known as a TIF, at the 130-acre lakefront property.

The Avon Lake City Council sent the verified proposal to the Lorain County Board of Elections.

On Tuesday, council president Geoff Smith confirmed it will appear on the November ballot. He told News 5 he has concerns that the voter approval could add a layer of uncertainty for potential developers.

“It’s going to be a very difficult pill for anybody to swallow and follow through,” Smith said.

The council president said the power plant proposal will join an income tax measure on the November ballot.

He previously told News 5 a proposed 0.4% income tax increase would generate roughly $6 million annually. The majority of the funding would go into a dedicated Roads and Capital Improvements Fund, with the majority specifically designated for street maintenance.

Voters rejected a similar issue during the spring primary election.

Following the failed measure, the city approved an ordinance to reduce the current resident income tax credit from 1.5% to 0.5%.

If the November issue passes, the ordinance would be repealed.

RELATED: Voters push back on Avon Lake income tax increase to fund road repairs

“I would call it trickery… basically get themselves an increase in income tax one way or the other,” Phillips said.

He said the process prompted him to file another charter amendment petition, calling for voter approval of any income tax changes.

City Council members discussed the proposal during a special meeting on Thursday, but did not vote on its first reading to send the measure to the Board of Elections.

The Council also declined to send a third proposed charter amendment to the BOE, which would make the city’s law director an elected position.

Phillips said he collected enough signatures and submitted petitions prior to the BOE deadline and plans to file lawsuits over the stalled proposals.

Some voters said they hope to have a say on all of the proposals.

“It’s hard to have any sort of impact on state or federal politics. But you can still have an impact on local politics more than the other two,” said Avon Lake resident Mary Schneider.

Smith said voters will have ample opportunities to weigh in on city decisions, including talking with their representatives and attending public meetings.

“The voices can be heard here at planning commission, at zoning board, at council level, at the mayor. Those voices can all be heard,” he said.

Depending on court rulings over potential lawsuits, Smith said the stalled proposals could appear during special elections. Those decisions will likely happen in the coming weeks.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.