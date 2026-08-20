Future of former Avon Lake Power Plant site could go to the voters this fall

AVON LAKE, Ohio — As the city works to prime the 131-acre site for development, the future of the former Avon Lake Power Plant could head to the ballot.

This week, a group submitted a petition for a proposed charter amendment that would require voter approval of any rezoning or use of tax increment financing, known as a TIF.

“It basically says council can pass an ordinance, but the people will have the final say,” said petition creator Gerald Phillips.

In May, Avon Lake City Council passed a pair of ordinances, laying the framework for what kind of development may eventually occupy the former industrial space.

RELATED: Development of former Avon Lake power plant site clears latest hurdles

Council approved a zoning change to allow mixed-use development on the former industrial site. They also passed legislation to create a mixed-use overlay district.

The latter measure outlines what will be allowed on the property, including residential, retail and entertainment uses. It also prohibits several things, including big-box stores and single-family homes.

At the time, Mayor Mark Spaetzel said, “This really provides fertile ground for a developer now, knowing what the zoning’s going to be, to really come in and provide something dynamic and exciting for our community.”

Under the proposed ballot measure, neither ordinance could take effect until voters approved it at a regular or general election occurring no less than 90 days after its passage.

“If they want the TIF and they want the higher-density zoning, then they’re going to have to come out and convince the public that it’s necessary and they’re going to have to disclose it,” said Phillips.

The city of Avon Lake does not currently own the former power plant property, but hopes to close a deal with Avon Lake Environmental Group [ALERG] if the company satisfies the terms of a purchase agreement.

No plans for how the lakefront could be developed have been finalized, but many visitors and nearby residents have their own ideas.

“Family-oriented places where you can bring your kids, have fun, ice cream,” said Maz Kamawhi, who was fishing with a friend in Avon Lake Thursday.

Anthony Lane, who was walking with his children in the area, added, “Local shops, restaurants, that sort of thing.”

Phillips believes the site is the city’s most valuable property and the stakes are too high to rush the process without community input.

“We’re only going to get one chance at this. And we better make sure we thoroughly investigate it and it’s thoroughly vetted in the public,” he said.

No one from the city was available for an interview on Thursday, but a spokesperson told News 5 that city leaders were aware of the petition and had forwarded it to the Lorain County Board of Elections as required by law. He said the administration and City Council will review the petition and its potential effects.

Catherine Ross is the Lorain County reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on X @CatherineRossTV, on Facebook CatherineRossTV or email her at Catherine.Ross@wews.com.