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Ashland County
Ashland County
Property reappraisals spark sticker shock in Ashland County
Catherine Ross
Ashland County
Ashland Co. dog breeder facing charges for cruelty, sexual conduct with animal
Catherine Ross
Ashland County
Dozens of dogs seized from Ashland Co. commercial breeder during investigation
Catherine Ross
Ashland County
Authorities recover dozens of stolen guns after chase through Ashland County
Remi Murrey
Lorain County
Here's how you can see national veterans memorials in Ashland
Catherine Ross
Ashland County
'A hazard': Ashland neighbors, leaders seek solutions for vacant property
Catherine Ross
Ashland County
Ashland band instruments stolen ahead of Disney performance
Catherine Ross
Ashland County
2 dead after crash in Ashland County
Mercy Sackor
Local News
Ashland Diaper Pantry prepares for first distribution
Catherine Ross
Local News
Man pleads not guilty to charge connected to New Year's Day shooting in Ashland
Maya Morita
Local News
1 in custody following deadly Ashland New Year's Day shooting
Catherine Ross
Local News
New Year's Day shooting in Ashland leaves one man dead
News 5 Staff
Local News
Hero siblings save bus driver in distress
Mercy Sackor
Local News
Ashland family asking for help after fire leaves home a total loss
News 5 Staff
Local News
School, community rallying support for college students displaced by dorm fire
Catherine Ross
Local News
Ashland marks milestone in transforming former blighted manufacturing site
Catherine Ross
Local News
Community support helping restore vandalized Ashland Cemetery
Catherine Ross
Ashland County
Motorcycle crash in Ashland County leaves 1 dead
Kierston Richardson
Local News
Classes to resume for Ashland Co. school after over 40 students hospitalized
Maya Morita
Local News
Investigation underway after dozens of middle school students hospitalized
Mercy Sackor
Weather News
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties
Drew Scofield
Ashland County
Military memorial damaged at Ashland cemetery
Courtney Shaw
We Follow Through
Good Samaritan jumps into action after witnessing Ashland County crash
Katie Ussin
Local News
Good Samaritans help rescue semi driver after his truck crosses I-71 and crashes
Drew Scofield
Ashland County
You'll never guess where the last known tree Johnny Appleseed planted is
Courtney Shaw
Ashland County
43-year-old man dies in Ashland County crash after being chased by troopers
Courtney Shaw
Ashland County
77-year-old woman dies after semi-truck crash in Ashland County
Courtney Shaw
Local News
WHOOPS: Wrong return address on Ashland County voter absentee application mailer
Clay LePard
Local News
6-year-old child restrained, attacked by dog
Mercy Sackor
Local News
Here's where you can cool off during the heat wave
Drew Scofield
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