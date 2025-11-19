'Pump House District': Ashland marks milestone in transforming former blighted manufacturing site

ASHLAND, Ohio — It was the town’s biggest employer before it became its biggest eyesore. Now, the city of Ashland is marking a milestone in its years-long effort to breathe new life into a blighted manufacturing site.

On Wednesday, city leaders joined developers for the groundbreaking of a new hotel near downtown. The $21.5 million Home 2 Suites project will be the first time Columbus-based developer Moment Development will incorporate a historic structure into a commercial investment property.

News 5 Cleveland The former pump house will be renovated into a hotel.

The company will renovate the former headquarters of the F.E. Myers and Bro., Pump Company. It’s part of an ambitious plan to turn the former manufacturing site into a residential and mixed-use commercial area known as the Pump House District.

“We’re excited that we have been able to work with a number of out-of-town developers to hopefully turn this into one of the most vibrant parts of our downtown,” said Ashland Mayor Matt Miller.

The district gets its name from the former water pump and farm implement company. In its heyday, F.E. Myers and Bro., Co. patented a pioneering agricultural water pump and employed hundreds of people.

Ashland County Historical Society A historical rendering of the F.E. Myers and Bro. Co.

“Oh there’s lots of stories that can be told,” said Cloyd McNaull.

The 94-year-old spent his career in the engineering department at the pump company. His wife, Mary Ann, also worked there for decades.

“He had cranes in here moving the computer system out of the building, through the window on the second floor,” said Mary Ann, 92, recalling her husband’s work to move the company out of its longtime headquarters.

When the industry dried up, the company consolidated and eventually sold. Its former Orange Street complex changed hands over the years and fell into disrepair.

“It was one of the biggest eyesores in the city of Ashland. And quite frankly, it sat there like that for more than two decades,” Miller said.

The mayor said cleaning up the blighted site was among his top priorities when he took office. He said it took several years of strategic maneuvering for the city to acquire the property and find funding sources for demolition and environmental remediation.

Miller said it was no small feat to pitch the redevelopment vision to developers. He explained the city sold the only remaining structure on the site to Moment Development for $1,000 earlier this year.

He said the city quoted around $14 million to turn the building into something usable, and it was eager to incentivize a developer willing to invest.

“When you talk about renovating some of these structures that may be 50 or 100 years old, the pricetag is monumental,” he said.

Moment Development will spend around $21.5 million to renovate the existing building at Orange Street and 4th Street. It will also construct an addition to accommodate 94 suite-style rooms, a conference room, a fitness center and other amenities.

Work has already begun on a simultaneous project in the Pump House District.

News 5 Cleveland Work has begun at the site of a nearly 100-unit apartment complex in Ashland's new Pump House District.

East of the Pump House Hotel, developer Ashland Urban, LLC is investing $22 million to build a 100-unit market-rate apartment complex.

Plans for the Pump House District also include a clubhouse and public park. Miller believes the development will support downtown’s growth.

“We will be creating an audience on any given day of probably somewhere between 500 and 1,000 additional people who will then be going to all of our downtown restaurants, visiting our bars, participating in our downtown activities,” he said.

Some have raised concerns about the scale of the development in the small town. Miller said the additional housing will help support the town’s future workforce and the hotel will be a much-needed option for visitors.

As longtime residents and former employees at the pump company, the McNaulls said they’re eager to see new life restored to the blighted area.

“I think it’ll be great for Ashland, particularly for downtown Ashland,” said Cloyd McNaull. “It has blossomed into a very nice community downtown and this will be in addition to that.”

Mary Ann said, “Oh I think it’s wonderful. It had to happen.”

Miller said developers are targeting an early 2027 completion for the hotel, apartment complex and other elements of the Pump House District.