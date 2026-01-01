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News 5 Cleveland
We are the first television station in the state of Ohio and the most awarded. We Follow Through for the people of Northeast Ohio.

Main Telephone
216-431-5555

News Tips
216-431-3700

Email
newsdesk@wews.com

Investigative News Tips
Call: 888-WEWS-TIP (888-939-7847)
Email: InvestigatorTips@wews.com

Fax Numbers

5 On Your Side:
216-431-4290

WEWS News Fax:
216-431-3666

WEWS Sales Fax:
216-431-3640

Mail
3001 Euclid Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44115

Licensing video
Go here

Editorial information

News Director
Jodie Heisner
216-431-3433
jodie.heisner@wews.com

Digital Director
Joe Donatelli
216-431-3405
joe.donatelli@wews.com

Staff Bios
Here

Advertising information

News 5 Director of Sales
Peter Gunn
216-431-3404
gunn@wews.com

Sales Manager
Tony Hoffman
216-431-3413
tony.hoffman@wews.com

Contact Us
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