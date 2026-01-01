News 5 Cleveland We are the first television station in the state of Ohio and the most awarded. We Follow Through for the people of Northeast Ohio.

Contact Us

We want to hear from you. Just fill out the form below to send us a Breaking News Alert, share a news tip or story idea, or to simply ask a question. NOTE: Please press 'send' only once. If you have a photo, video or audio file, please email them to newsdesk@wews.com. For files larger than 10MB, please utilize a file-sharing service such as DropBox or WeTransfer.