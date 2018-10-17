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Stark County
Stark County
2 former Canton police officers sentenced in the Frank Tyson case
News 5 Staff
Investigations
Video shows moments leading up to deadly Alliance police shooting
Scott Noll
Akron Canton News
Woman cleared of charges in Canton homicide after grand jury issues no bill
News 5 Staff
Local News
Historic Massillon buildings could be transformed into mixed-use development
Bob Jones
Local News
More than 600 arrested, nearly 200 guns seized during Operation Northern Shield
Bob Jones
Akron Canton News
Third suspect arrested in Canton double homicide, arson case
Kaylee Olivas
Local News
Freak accident kills mother of 3 after tree falls on SUV along US 30
Bob Jones
Stark County
Woman dies after tree falls on Jeep in Stark County
Maya Morita
Akron Canton News
Three suspects facing charges after women found dead in Canton apartment fire
Courtney Shaw
Akron Canton News
2 women dead after Canton apartment fire
Maya Morita
Local News
Free Health screenings at Pro Football HOF tackle prostate cancer, heart disease
Bob Jones
Akron Canton News
2 men charged in connection with Canton house explosion
News 5 Staff
Akron Canton News
Man in critical condition after vehicle crashes into Nimishillen Creek
Maya Morita
We Follow Through
Canton explosion suspects could face charges this week
Bob Jones
Stark County
Canton tears down two more homes following natural gas explosion
Clay LePard
Missing Persons
Stark Co. Sheriff's Office locates missing family last seen heading to Walmart
News 5 Staff
Stark County
Arrest made in connection with death of infant at Stark County home daycare
Maya Morita
Sports
Former Steelers running back arrested in Stark County
Maya Morita
Stark County
Man accused of hacking Stark County court tells News 5 he apologizes
News 5 Staff
Stark County
Friend and fellow officer honors Sgt. Scott Ries' family with t-shirt fundraiser
Clay LePard
Stark County
36-year-old motorcyclist dies in Stark County crash
Courtney Shaw
Stark County
Canton woman shot in bed by nearby 4th of July celebratory gunfire
Clay LePard
Stark County
2 found dead in vehicle at park died from carbon monoxide poisoning, police say
Maya Morita
Stark County
Ohioans' electric bills are climbing. Is the data center boom to blame?
Michelle Jarboe
Stark County
Serial prowler in Alliance exposing himself, scaring seniors in their homes
Courtney Shaw
Local News
Body found in Stark County reservoir
Mercy Sackor
Local News
Cleveland Site Fund building, Akron's Quaker Square win tax credits
Michelle Jarboe
Stark County
5-year-old dies after tragic accident in Plain Township
Courtney Shaw
Local News
15-year-old girl fatally shot in head in Alliance; 14-year-old boy charged
Mercy Sackor
Local News
1 fatally injured in ATV incident in Pike Township
Mercy Sackor
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