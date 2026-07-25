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Stark County Sheriff's Office looking for family last seen heading to Walmart in Alliance

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Stark County Sheriff's Office
Untitled - July 25, 2026 at 14.44.45.png
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The Stark County Sheriff's Office is asking community members to keep an eye out for a family last seen heading to Walmart in Alliance around 11 p.m. on Friday.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies are seeking information on the whereabouts of the Lowky siblings: Ilya, 15; Yelena, 17; Samuel, 17; and Ivan, 19.

The family was last seen in a 2014 BMW 550 with license plate KYP4006.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at 330-430-3800.

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