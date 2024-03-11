Licensing archived video from News 5

As the first television station in the state of Ohio, we often receive requests from documentaries, television shows, podcasts and creators who want to license News 5 Cleveland videos.



If you know exactly which footage you’d like to license, email newsdesk@wews.com and add a link to the video to the attention of Digital Director Joe Donatelli. He will connect you with our director of finance, who handles licensing agreements.

If you’d like to license a photograph, please use the same protocol.

If you want to know if we have a certain video or coverage of an event, search the News 5 website or the News 5 YouTube page. If you find video you'd like to license, see above.

We do not currently have access to old WEWS tapes. If it’s not on our website or YouTube page, we can’t access it. Sorry.

To see what types of events we've covered, check out our 75th anniversary special.