Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsAkron Canton News

Actions

Man in critical condition after vehicle crashes into Nimishillen Creek

Canton fire 2.jpg
Mike Vielhaber
Canton fire 2.jpg
Posted

A man is in critical condition after his vehicle crashed into Nimishillen Creek Monday evening, according to the Canton Fire Department.

Around 6:30 p.m., crews with the Canton Fire Department responded after receiving reports that a pickup truck had driven off I-77 and entered the West Branch of Nimishillen Creek, the fire department said.

The vehicle was found upside down in the creek with a man inside. The fire department said the man was unconscious and not breathing.

Lifesaving measures were performed before the man was transported to Aultman Hospital, where he remains in critical condition, the fire department said.

The Stark County Hazardous Materials Response Team also responded to the scene to contain fluids leaking from the vehicle, the fire department said.

The crash remains under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.