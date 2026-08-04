Man in critical condition after vehicle crashes into Nimishillen Creek

A man is in critical condition after his vehicle crashed into Nimishillen Creek Monday evening, according to the Canton Fire Department.

Around 6:30 p.m., crews with the Canton Fire Department responded after receiving reports that a pickup truck had driven off I-77 and entered the West Branch of Nimishillen Creek, the fire department said.

The vehicle was found upside down in the creek with a man inside. The fire department said the man was unconscious and not breathing.

Lifesaving measures were performed before the man was transported to Aultman Hospital, where he remains in critical condition, the fire department said.

The Stark County Hazardous Materials Response Team also responded to the scene to contain fluids leaking from the vehicle, the fire department said.

The crash remains under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.