Birthplace: Delaware, Ohio

Education: Ohio University

Current Position/Job Duties: Digital Content Producer

Previous Work Experience: The Post Athens

Joined News 5: May of 2023

Email: maya.morita@wews.com

Twitter: @mayacatemorita

Favorite Sports Teams: I am a big fan of the USWNT!

Favorite Music: I love any sort of surf rock music or 80s rock!

Favorite Movie: Everything, Everywhere, All at Once

Favorite Program: Modern Family!

Favorite Food: Mac and cheese

Hobbies & Interests: I love to play soccer and explore small towns!

