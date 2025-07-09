Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coast Guard searched overnight for paddleboarder suffering medical emergency

Overnight, the U.S. Coast Guard searched for a person on a paddleboard who was suffering a medical emergency in Lake Erie.

Just before 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, the Coast Guard received an alert for a medical emergency aboard a paddleboard near Edgewater Beach, the Coast Guard said.

While the search was underway, the reporting party’s communication line went silent, the Coast Guard said.

Authorities continued the search, with agencies searching via surface assets. After several hours, a helicopter was dispatched along with crews from Detroit.

News 5 photographer Mike Vielhaber was on scene during the search:

During the search, authorities attempted to ping the caller's phone, but were unsuccessful, the Coast Guard said.

After search efforts yielded no results, the search was suspended.

