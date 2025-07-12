4 arrested, charged in connection with shooting that left 7 injured

Four men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left seven people injured in early June, according to Cleveland Police.

On Friday, Cleveland Police, along with numerous other agencies, collaborated to arrest three 18-year-old men and a 19-year-old man, police said. All four have been charged with felonious assault and aggravated riot.

The shooting occurred on June 8 in the area of Lee Road and Harvard Avenue, police said. Officers responded to the area for reports of drag racing, and while on the way, police received more calls indicating shots had been fired in the same place.

'Several people shot' in Lee Harvard area after reports of drag racing

Upon arrival, they found that seven teens had been shot, all of whom were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Shaker Heights Police Department later stopped a vehicle with three people inside, Cleveland Police said. Authorities confirmed that the car and the three people were present at the scene of the shooting.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, was arrested for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, police said. Three guns were found in the car. It is unknown if the man played a role in the shooting.

Several firearms were recovered on the scene that night, and five more were seized when the men were arrested Friday. Police said they believe the five have been used in crimes.

Calls for more police in the Lee Harvard area after a shooting injures 7 people

