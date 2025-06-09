1:30 PM: Cleveland Police holding news conference about weekend drag racing, shooting

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police will hold a news conference Monday afternoon to provide an update after several people were shot amid reports of illegal drag racing over the weekend.

According to police, officers responded to the area of Lee Road and Harvard Avenue on Sunday just after midnight to investigate numerous cars involved in drag racing.

While on the way to the location, officers received calls for shots fired nearby. Police said that seven teens were injured and treated at nearby hospitals for non-life-threatening injuries.

Shaker Heights Police Department later stopped a vehicle with three people inside, Cleveland Police said. Authorities confirmed that the car and the three people were present at the scene of the shooting.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, was arrested for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, police said. Three guns were found in the car.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb released the following statement:

“Although, fortunately, no one was killed, we must continue to denounce senseless acts of gun violence like this. Public safety is this Administration’s top priority. We will continue to do everything we possibly can and advocate that others step up as well — reach out to youth in your neighborhoods, offer your support, and encourage them to get involved in the various programs the City and our partners offer. Our community is safer when we work together and uplift one another.”