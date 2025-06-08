Cleveland Police: 'Several people shot' in Lee Harvard area after reports of drag racing

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating an incident where several people were shot overnight in Cleveland.

Just after midnight, the Cleveland Police received reports of drag racing in the area of Lee and Harvard.

While on the way to the location, police got more calls indicating shots had been fired in the same place.

According to CPD, several people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries once they arrived.

Three of the victims were transported to the hospital by regular cars, while Cleveland EMS took four other victims.

The victims include seven teens:



Three 18-year-old girls

Two 18-year-old boys

One 19-year-old boy

One 19-year-old girl

CPD stated that they were informed the Shaker Heights Police Department had stopped a vehicle with three people inside, as the investigation progressed. Through the investigation, police confirmed that the car and the three people were present at the scene of the shooting.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, was arrested for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, police said.

According to CPD, officers found three firearms in the car.

As part of the ongoing investigation, all of the evidence that was recovered will be processed.

Cleveland Police ask anyone with any information to call 216-621-1234.