2 police officers shot in Lorain

Two police officers have been shot in Lorain, according to the Lorain County Sheriff.

Law enforcement is currently on the scene near Colorado Avenue after two officers were shot. The Cleveland and Westlake police departments assisted in shutting down the highway, which has since been reopened.

The conditions of the officers are unknown at this time, the sheriff's office said.

Details on who shot them are also unknown.

Viewer photo

Horizon Education Centers, located on Colorado Avenue, said it is currently under lockdown due to the police activity in the area. Its director said currently no one is allowed to enter or exit the building, and staff members are in communication with parents.

News 5 has a crew headed to the scene to learn more.

This story will be updated as additional details become available.