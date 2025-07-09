Police searching for driver allegedly involved in hit-skip that injured child

Cleveland Police are searching for a vehicle and its driver who were allegedly involved in a hit-skip that left a child injured in March.

On March 29, a father and his 9-year-old daughter were crossing the street at the intersection of Lakeside Avenue and E. 9th Street when they were struck by a vehicle that was turning right, police said.

The vehicle fled the scene, and the 9-year-old sustained broken bones in her lower leg and ankle, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Accident Investigation Unit at 216-623-3433.