EF-0 tornado confirmed in Medina County on Monday

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Northeast Ohio on Monday afternoon. There was no tornado warning issued with that storm.

The relatively weak EF-0 tornado passed through western Medina County. It touched down in Chatham Township and traveled to Lafayette Township.

The tornado was on the ground for two minutes, starting at 3:57 p.m., with peak winds of 81 mph, and traveled 1.32 miles, maintaining a width of 40 yards. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

It produced mainly tree damage, snapping a few in its path. There was also some minor roof damage to homes and damage to a small unoccupied barn, according to the National Weather Service.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter