CLEVELAND - Power of 5 Meteorologist JD Rudd talks about when we can expect Florence.

FORECAST HEADLINES:

Above average highs (80s) and high dew points today

A mix of clouds & sunshine through the day

Staying warm and humid for a few more days

Florence leftovers will impact us by late Monday and Tuesday

Highs cool into the 70s by Tuesday

DETAILED FORECAST:



Today: A mix of clouds and sun. Warm and humid. | High: 85° | Wind: SE/E 5-15 mph



Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. | Low: 67° | Wind: NE 5 mph



Saturday: Morning fog possible, a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Staying warm and humid. | High: 85° | Wind: N E 5-15 mph



Sunday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. | Low: 67° High: 85° | Wind: E 5-15 mph



Monday: Turning mostly cloudy late in the day with a chance of showers. Not as warm, but still muggy. | Low: 67° High: 78° | Wind: E 5-15 mph



