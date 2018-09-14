FORECAST: Turning warm & humid again this afternoon

JD Rudd
12:22 PM, Sep 14, 2018

Cleveland Friday afternoon weather

CLEVELAND - Power of 5 Meteorologist JD Rudd talks about when we can expect Florence.

FORECAST HEADLINES:

  • Above average highs (80s) and high dew points today
  • A mix of clouds & sunshine through the day
  • Staying warm and humid for a few more days
  • Florence leftovers will impact us by late Monday and Tuesday
  • Highs cool into the 70s by Tuesday

DETAILED FORECAST:

Today: A mix of clouds and sun. Warm and humid. | High: 85° | Wind: SE/E 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. | Low: 67° | Wind: NE 5 mph

Saturday: Morning fog possible, a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon. Staying warm and humid. | High: 85° | Wind: N E 5-15 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. | Low: 67° High: 85° | Wind: E 5-15 mph

Monday: Turning mostly cloudy late in the day with a chance of showers. Not as warm, but still muggy. | Low: 67° High: 78° | Wind: E 5-15 mph


