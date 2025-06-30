WATCH: Truck driver found guilty in Tusky Valley bus crash to be sentenced

NEWARK, Ohio — The driver found guilty of causing a bus crash that killed six people including students in 2023 will learn his sentence on Monday. Victim impact statements will also be heard.

You can watch the sentencing around 9 AM:

Last month, Jacob McDonald was convicted on six counts of vehicular homicide for his role in the Tusky Valley crash that killed three high school students and three adults.

He was facing six counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, felonies of the third degree, nine counts of vehicular assault, felonies of the fourth degree, and 11 counts of assault, misdemeanors of the first degree, but was found not guilty.

Truck driver in Tusky Valley bus crash trial found not guilty of most serious charges

RELATED: Truck driver in Tusky Valley bus crash trial found not guilty of most serious charges

McDonald could be sentenced up to 18 months in jail.

What happened?

On the morning of Nov. 14, 2023, a charter bus carrying Tusky Valley High School band members headed to an event in Columbus was involved in a chain-reaction crash on I-70 in Licking County.

Investigators said a semi-truck driven by McDonald slammed into an SUV and then the bus.

All three people in the SUV were killed: high school teacher Dave Kennat, 56, of Navarre, parent chaperone Kristy Gaynor, 39, of Zoar, and parent chaperone Shannon Wigfield, 45, of Bolivar.

Three students on the bus died: John Mosley, 18, of Mineral City, JD Worrell, 18, of Bolivar, and Katelyn Owens, 15, of Mineral City.

The school and community have continued to honor those who died in the crash.

1 year after Tusky Valley bus tragedy: Community plans event to honor 6 victims

RELATED: 1 year after Tusky Valley bus tragedy: Community plans event to honor victims

