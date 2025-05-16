Verdict expected in Tusky Valley bus crash that claimed six lives

A man is facing 26 charges for the deaths of three high school students, two chaperones, and a teacher in a crash that happened on Interstate 70 in November 2023.

A Licking County judge is expected to announce the verdict of Jacob McDonald, who was driving a semi-truck when the accident occurred, around 1 p.m. today. News 5 has a crew in court today.

What happened?

On the morning of Nov. 14, 2023, a charter bus carrying Tusky Valley High School band members headed to an event in Columbus was involved in a chain-reaction crash on I-70 in Licking County.

Investigators said a semi-truck driven by McDonald slammed into an SUV and then the bus. The 26 counts he is facing include six counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, felonies of the third degree, nine counts of vehicular assault, felonies of the fourth-degree, and 11 counts of assault, misdemeanors of the first degree.

All three people in the SUV were killed: high school teacher Dave Kennat, 56, of Navarre, parent chaperone Kristy Gaynor, 39, of Zoar, and parent chaperone Shannon Wigfield, 45, of Bolivar.

Three students on the bus died: John Mosley, 18, of Mineral City, JD Worrell, 18, of Bolivar, and Katelyn Owens, 15, of Mineral City.

The school and community have continued to honor those who died in the crash.

