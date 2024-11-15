1 year after Tusky Valley bus tragedy: Community plans event to honor victims

MINERAL CITY, Ohio — One year ago, a fiery bus crash on a highway east of Columbus devastated a local school district and a community.

Six people were killed. Those victims will be honored this Sunday during a special event at the Tuscarawas Valley High School Stadium.

On the morning of Nov. 14, 2023, the bus carrying Tusky Valley High School band members was involved in a chain-reaction crash on I-70 in Licking County.

Tusky Valley bus crash survivor overcomes odds, reaches milestones

RELATED: Tusky Valley bus crash survivor overcomes odds, reaches milestones

Investigators said a semi-truck driven by Jacob McDonald of Zanesville slammed into an SUV and then the bus.

All three people in the SUV were killed: high school teacher Dave Kennat, 56, of Navarre, parent chaperone Kristy Gaynor, 39, of Zoar, and parent chaperone Shannon Wigfield, 45, of Bolivar.

Three students on the bus also died: John Mosley, 18, of Mineral City, JD Worrell, 18, of Bolivar, and Katelyn Owens, 15, of Mineral City.

News 5

McDonald was indicted on 26 criminal charges, including six counts of aggravated vehicular homicide. His trial is scheduled to start Dec. 2 in Licking County.

Ohio truck driver indicted for Tusky Valley bus crash

RELATED: Ohio truck driver indicted for 2023 Tusky Valley bus crash

On Sunday, Nov. 17, the victims will be honored during The Stand with the Band Memorial Walk and run from noon to 6 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

The six-hour event is meant to represent the six victims.

Community members will walk around the track carrying an American flag and a Tuscarawas Valley flag.

Since the tragedy, the Trojan Foundation has received more than $1 million in donations— money that was used to help the victims' families with expenses.

Separate from that, the foundation is also in the process of establishing six scholarships in honor of the lives lost.