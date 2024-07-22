Ohio truck driver indicted for 2023 Tusky Valley bus crash

Jacob McDonald, a 61-year-old truck driver from Zanesville, has been indicted on 26 counts for the bus crash in Tusky Valley that killed six people last year.

McDonald is facing six counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, nine counts of vehicular assault, and 11 counts of assault.

The truck driver allegedly caused the chain-reaction crash on I-70 in Licking County that killed three Tuscarawas Valley High School students, two chaperones and a teacher.

According to WSYX, McDonald made his first court appearance Thursday via video, where he was indicted with no attorney and had a bond set for $1 million.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released its initial report on the chain-reaction crash on I-70 in Licking County near Columbus that killed three Tuscarawas Valley High School students, a teacher and two chaperones on Nov. 14, and it provides new details on what led to the tragic events.

