Tusky Valley bus crash happened after semi-tractor struck SUV that was slowing for traffic, OSHP report states

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released its initial report on the chain-reaction crash on I-70 in Licking County near Columbus that killed three Tuscarawas Valley High School students, a teacher and two chaperones on Nov. 14, and it provides new details on what led to the tragic events.

News 5 reporter Bob Jones is speaking to officials and those affected by the tragedy. Watch News 5 at 5:30 p.m. for his full report.

Vehicles involved

The crash involved five vehicles, all traveling west on I-70 in the right lane near mile post 119. The cars involved were:



An orange Volvo semi-tractor was at the front of the line of cars

Followed by a Maroon Toyota Highlander SUV

The commuter bus carrying 54 Tusky Valley students and chaperones

A silver Nissan Murano SUV driven by teacher David Kennat and carrying chaperones Kristy Gaynor and Shannon Wigfield

A white Freightliner semi-tractor at the rear of the line.

What happened?

The orange semi-tractor, the Highlander, the Tusky Valley bus and the Murano all slowed for traffic. The OSHP report did not provide specifics on the traffic that was causing the vehicles to slow.

The white semi-tractor at the back of the line of vehicles struck the Murano in the rear, forcing it into the tail of the bus, the report states.

A fire ignited in the rear of the bus and the engine compartment of the white semi-tractor.

The white semi-tractor then struck the bus after overriding the Murano. The bus was then forced into the rear of the Highlander as it was stopping for traffic. The Highlander was then forced into the back of the orange semi-tractor, which spun it into the left lane. The bus then struck the orange semi-tractor in the rear as it slowed for traffic. The orange semi-tractor then went off the north side of the roadway onto the berm.

OSHP A diagram of the chain reaction crash from the OSHP report.

What evidence was gathered?

Members of the OSHP Crash Reconstruction Unit documented the field measurements with crash reconstruction equipment. The Office of Investigative Services conducted interviews with the drivers and witnesses and will be collecting statements from all the officers at the scene, the report states. Dispatch, arrival and clear times from the multitude of agencies that responded to the scene were also recorded.

The orange semi-tractor had a camera system, and footage provided to OSHP showed that he was slowing for traffic and traveling at 10 mph when the impact was observed.

The driver of the white semi-tractor provided a voluntary drug/alcohol urine test on the date of the crash, which came back negative for alcohol and drugs.

Deaths and injuries

The three occupants of the Murano SUV, teacher David Kennat, and chaperones Kristy Gaynor and Shannon Wigfield, were killed in the crash.

Three students on board the bus, Jeffrey David "JD" Worrell, John Wyatt Mosley and Katelyn Nicole Owens, were also killed.

The driver of the white semi-tractor was seriously injured, as were the drivers of the bus and the Highlander. The driver of the orange semi-tractor had minor injuries.

A total of 15 students and the bus driver were transported to area hospitals with injuries.

Watch our report from earlier this month on the crash and community's response to the tragedy below:

'This tragedy has really touched a lot lives,' community rallies together after tragic bus crash

Road conditions that day

At 9:22 a.m. on the date of the crash, the temperature outside was 37 degrees with 70% humidity, calm wind speed and 10-mile visibility, according to the report.

The roadway was dry and in good repair.

What else is in the report?

I-70 was closed to traffic for nearly 15 hours while the rescues were performed, the roadway was cleared, and OSHP investigated the crash.

About 150 feet of roadway was damaged in the crashes.

Licking County 911 received the first call at 8:48 a.m.

The posted speed limit on that stretch of I-70 was 70 mph.

The white semi-tractor was carrying 14 pallets containing 420 non-hazardous, non-spillable batteries, all of which were destroyed by the fire.

The orange semi-tractor was carrying animal fats and animal by-products, and due to damage to the load, a small amount of animal fat was seen leaking onto the berm.

Who responded to crash?

In total, 32 OSHP troopers and other staff members responded to the crash, as well as personnel from agencies including Licking County Sheriff’s Department, Licky County Coroner’s Office, Walnut Township Fire Department, Violet Township Fire Department, Basil Joint Fire Department, Columbus Fire Department, Whitehall Fire Department, Jefferson Township Fire Department, Madison Township Fire Department, Truro Township Fire Department, Medflight, Saint Albans Township Fire Department, Heath Fire Department, Hartford Township Fire Department, Granville Township Fire Department, West Licking Joint Fire District, Buckeye Lake Village Fire Department, Licking Township Fire Company, Air Evac Life Team, Licking County Emergency Management, and the Pataskala Police Department.

What happens next?

The National Transportation Safety Board responded to the scene the same day and is conducting a concurrent investigation, the report states. Their preliminary report will be released at a later date.

Watch our report on the NTSB's first news conference on the crash:

NTSB team visits scene of fatal crash involving busload of high school students

State lawmakers are also looking into safety reform after this crash and another fatal crash in Clark County in August involving a school bus and a minivan.

Watch our report on what state lawmakers said about the I-70 crash:

Ohio lawmakers looking into safety reform following school bus crash that killed 6, injured at least 18