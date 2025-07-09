Over 30 animals seized from Avon home

In late June, 37 animals were seized from an Avon home after they were found in poor condition and environment, according to the Friendship Animal Protective League.

On June 25, the FAPL and the Avon Police Department opened an investigation when a concerned citizen returned a stray, ill dog to its owner. The citizen cited that the home had a foul odor of urine and ammonia, FAPL said.

A FAPL Humane Agent responded to the property, where they found a lame goat, along with other goats and sheep without proper shelter, food, or water. Additionally, the agent found dogs tethered on heavy chains in a similar condition, FAPL said.

A search warrant was executed after the owner failed to cooperate with the agent, and animals were found to be confined to a dry lot on a small section of the property; samplings of the ground temperature in unshaded areas were measured at over 100 degrees, reaching 138.3 degrees in one location, FAPL said.

The shelters on the property were insufficient for the number of animals, inaccessible, or had high temperatures due to inadequate ventilation. The FAPL reported that all the sheep and dogs were heavily panting, and multiple sheep and goats appeared lethargic. Six young puppies were also found on the property and showed signs of heat-related hyperthermia.

In total, 15 sheep, eight goats, 13 dogs and a cat were seized from the home and began receiving care, FAPL said. However, one goat died due to a severe barber’s pole worm infestation.

“The conditions the animals were kept in at this property was wholly unacceptable,” said Gregory Willey, FAPL’s Executive Director. “Loving animals is not enough. They require proper care, attention, and living conditions. Our focus is squarely on ensuring animals, including the animals seized from this property, receive the care they desperately need and that justice is pursued on their behalves.”

On Monday, a probable cause hearing was held to determine where the animals would be housed while the case progresses. The owner has a week to post to maintain an ownership interest in the animals while the case proceeds, FAPL said. Criminal charges are forthcoming.

At this time, the animals remain in the care of the FAPL, and if the bond is not posted, the animals will be put up for adoption, FAPL said.

Due to the number of animals seized, the FAPL said it is in need of both monetary and animal care supply donations. For more information on donating, click here.