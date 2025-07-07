2:30 P.M.: Cleveland Police to provide an update on eventful weekend

At 2:30 p.m., Cleveland Police will hold a press conference to provide an update on a violent holiday weekend.

Police are expected to discuss multiple incidents, including a shooting at Buckeye Plaza that left one person dead and several injured.

What happened at Buckeye Plaza?

At about 4:15 a.m. Saturday, officers received a call about shots fired and ShotSpotter alerts in the area of East 115th Street and Buckeye Avenue, Diaz said.

When the officers arrived, they found a large crowd of people and cars throughout Buckeye Plaza and the surrounding streets.

Police said cars started speeding off once people started to see them.

Diaz said as officers started clearing the crowd, a man who police say is about 22 years old was wounded by gunshots and pronounced dead on the scene.

Five other victims, whose ages ranged from 18 to 21, both women and men, were taken to local hospitals by private vehicles, Diaz said.

