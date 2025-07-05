1 dead, 5 injured after shooting in Cleveland's Woodland Hills neighborhood

One man is dead, and five others were injured after a shooting in Cleveland's Woodland Hills neighborhood early Saturday, according to Cleveland Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz.

At about 4:15 a.m., officers received a call about shots fired and ShotSpotter alerts in the area of East 115th Street and Buckeye Avenue, Diaz said.

When the officers arrived, they found a large crowd of people and cars throughout Buckeye Plaza and the surrounding streets.

Police said cars started speeding off once people started to see them.

Diaz said as officers started clearing the crowd, a man who police say is about 22 years old was wounded by gunshots and pronounced dead on the scene.

Five other victims, whose ages ranged from 18 to 21, both women and men, were taken to local hospitals by private vehicles, Diaz said.

According to the department, the information is subject to change as they continue to investigate.

Diaz said the crime scene spanned over several blocks, and detectives found shell casings from multiple guns along with two guns in bushes close by.

One car that detectives believe to be involved, holding several guns in it, was towed from an area hospital, police said.

The department asks anyone with information to call the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-621-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

News 5 will keep you updated.